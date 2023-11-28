Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Film Extended Version Out December 13, 2023



Watch the trailer for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie here: New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This December, you'll be able to watch Taylor Swift's concert film "Taylor Swift The Eras Tour" from the comfort of your own home!Swift has announced that she will be releasing the extended version of the blockbuster recorded version of her record-breaking tour just in time for her birthday.The film will be available to buy and rent on digital platforms and VOD services in the US, Canada, and additional countries to be announced on December 13."Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we've had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home! Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film," Swift shared in a post.The extended version signals that songs featured in the concert that were originally cut from the movie will be reinstated, like "Wildest Dreams," "The Archer," and "Long Live."Exploring her past works, the tour includes music from Swift's past "eras," including albums "Fearless," "Red," "1989," "reputation," "Lover," "folklore," "evermore," and the recently released "Midnights."The film will be available to rent on On Demand platforms on December 13. You can rent it exclusively on digital platforms in the U.S. and Canada where you can rent movies, including on Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Vudu, Xfinity, and YouTube & Google TV, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.You can now experience the concert film that captured the history-making tour for the suggested rental price of $19.89*, honoring the legendary artist's birth year and the title of her Grammy Award-winning album 1989.Aside from her 2022 album "Midnights," Swift recently released "This Love (Taylor's Version)" and "Wildest Dream (Taylor's Version)" from her upcoming "1989 (Taylor's Version)," which will be released on October 27. The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style."The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. In November, Swift released her version of "Red." " Fearless (Taylor's Version) " was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021. Swift also released her version of " Wildest Dreams " from 1989, however, there is no set date for the release of " 1989 (Taylor's Version) ".Swift recently won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year for her record-breaking LP " Folklore ". The album was surprise released in July of 2020. Swift continued to released another surprise album, " Evermore ", in December of 2020.Watch the trailer for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie here:



