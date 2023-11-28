Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 28/11/2023

Jennifer Lopez To Release New Single In January From 'This Is Me... Now' Album & Short Film

Hot Songs Around The World

Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
291 entries in 23 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
214 entries in 24 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
346 entries in 20 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
219 entries in 26 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
237 entries in 19 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
322 entries in 28 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
273 entries in 12 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
205 entries in 15 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1778 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1256 entries in 35 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
410 entries in 27 charts
Calm Down
Rema
958 entries in 23 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1152 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1003 entries in 25 charts
Jennifer Lopez To Release New Single In January From 'This Is Me... Now' Album & Short Film
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jennifer Lopez will release her new single, "Can't Get Enough," on January 10, 2024.
This morning, Lopez announced the release of a new music project called "This Is Me...Now," following the 21st anniversary of her album, "This Is Me...Then," on which she wrote and produced.

The album will be a vulnerable piece exploring the emotional, spiritual, and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades.

Accompanying the album's release on February 16, Lopez will also be releasing a short film on Prime Video.
Watch the trailer for the new project here:







Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0093820 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0052061080932617 secs