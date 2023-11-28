Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Charts / Awards 28/11/2023

Jack Harlow Tops Europe's Official Top 100 With Hit Single "Lovin On Me"

Hot Songs Around The World

Vampire
Olivia Rodrigo
291 entries in 23 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
214 entries in 24 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
346 entries in 20 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
219 entries in 26 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
237 entries in 19 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
322 entries in 28 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
273 entries in 12 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
205 entries in 15 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1778 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1256 entries in 35 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
410 entries in 27 charts
Calm Down
Rema
958 entries in 23 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1152 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1003 entries in 25 charts
Jack Harlow Tops Europe's Official Top 100 With Hit Single "Lovin On Me"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The European music scene continues to thrive with an eclectic mix of genres and artists dominating the charts. As of November 18, 2023, the Europe Official Top 100 has seen some exciting movements, with new entries and significant shifts indicating the ever-changing tastes of music enthusiasts across the continent.

Topping the chart is Jack Harlow with his hit "Lovin On Me," marking a significant achievement for the artist. This song has quickly become a favorite, showcasing Harlow's unique blend of lyrical prowess and catchy rhythms.

Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe, with their collaboration "Prada," hold the second spot. This track has shown remarkable staying power, reflecting the growing influence of collaborative works in the music industry. Mariah Carey's timeless classic "All I Want For Christmas Is You" makes a seasonal return, reminding us of the enduring appeal of holiday music.

Wham!'s "Last Christmas" and Inigo Quintero's "Si No Estas" round out the top five, each bringing a distinct flavor to the chart. Wham!'s nostalgic hit continues to be a holiday staple, while Quintero's track adds a touch of international flair.

Among the new entries, Tate McRae's "Exes" debuts impressively at number 18, showcasing her evolving artistry and appeal. Bonez MC's "Fussballer" enters at number 20, adding a fresh hip-hop vibe to the chart.

Other notable movements include Dua Lipa's "Houdini," climbing to the sixth position, and Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer," maintaining a strong presence at number 14. Swift's "Is It Over Now" also holds a respectable spot, highlighting her continued dominance in the pop genre.

The chart also welcomes several other new entries, including Hava's "Ja Sagen" at number 32 and Drake's "You Broke My Heart" at number 36, each bringing their unique styles to the diverse European music landscape.

As the year progresses, the Europe Official Top 100 continues to be a barometer of musical trends and tastes, reflecting the dynamic and diverse nature of the European music scene. With artists from various genres and backgrounds making their mark, the chart remains a testament to the rich tapestry of music that Europe has to offer.






