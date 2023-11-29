Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 29/11/2023

Ain't Too Proud Star Jalen Harris Releases Pop Debut 'ManneKin The EP'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Actor, model and singer Jalen Harris today announced the release of ManneKin The EP, his debut collection that includes the formerly released song "Delicious" & his new single "Love Me Now." The EP was produced by Matt Wilder (Warner, Sony) & Jai Widdowson-Jones (Jay-Z, Tyler the Creator) and accompanied by a video.
"The ManneKin EP is an introduction of who Jalen is now," said Harris. "It's my first time truly being able to bring 'my sound' to the forefront. It's only the beginning though, and I'm excited about expanding, and defining the lane that is Jalen."
"'Love Me Now' is for the empath. The person that loves hard and deeply, but has experienced a heartbreak that is very real. The song might move listeners to examine their own feelings and experiences, but the lyrics reinforce love in every way, which always starts with loving ourselves."

Outside of his career as a theatrical performer, Jalen Harris is an accomplished singer, actor, and model. He was initially discovered on season 10 of Fox's American Idol and has since been cast for various television programs, theatrical tours and films such as Fist Fight (Warner Bros) and most recently his role in season 1 of Jordan Peele's Lovecraft Country (HBO).
He is a former Simba actor for the Tony Award-winning and critically acclaimed Disney's The Lion King North American Broadway Tour and is currently on the road starring as Eddie Kendricks of The Temptations in the renowned play Ain't Too Proud. Tour dates of that performance are below.

AIN'T TOO PROUD TOUR SCHEDULE:
Nov 28th - Dec 3rd - Tucson, AZ - Centennial Hall
Dec 7th - 17th - Toronto, CA - CAA ED Mirvish Theatre
Dec 19th - Dec 23rd - Detroit, MI - Fisher Theatre
Dec 26th - 31st - Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre
Jan 3rd - 21st - Philadelphia, PA - Kimmel Cultural Campus
Jan 23rd - 28th - Providence, RI - Providence Performing Arts Center
Jan 30th - Feb 4th - Rochester, NY - West Herr Auditorium Theatre
Feb 6th - Feb 11th - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
Feb 13th - Feb 18th - Washington, DC - The Kennedy Center
Feb 21st - Feb 25th - Sarasota, FL - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Feb 27th - March 3rd - New Orleans, LA - Saegner Theatre






