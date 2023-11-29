Copenhagen's Fabled Mind Releases New Digital Single "Algorithm"





The band has teamed up with Thousand Islands Records (CANADA) Lockjaw Records (UK) and Nasty Cut Records (EU) for the release of 'Project Paradise' on vinyl. The LP takes listeners on a captivating narrative journey, inviting them to contemplate their own existence in an ever-evolving world shaped by technological advancements. Stream "Algorithim" and order the vinyl here:

https://fabledmind.lnk.to/algorithm.



The band writes, "The protagonist grapples with his thoughts being controlled by the AI system Project Paradise, prompting questions about free will. The lyrics reference digital algorithms shaping online experiences and those in human cognition, emphasizing the need to understand our thought processes, question beliefs and avoid echo chambers. Exploring our minds' complexities enables us to navigate the information landscape with awareness, recognizing the influence of algorithms on our perception of the world.



'Algorithm' descends upon the listener with an eerie and foreboding introduction, fusing ethereal spacey elements with mechanical sounds. Haunting screams and a menacing riff set the stage, forewarning of an unseen menace. The song swiftly transforms into an aggressive and melodic skatepunk track, with a sense of anticipation for what lies ahead.



Within the lyrics, the protagonist grapples with the realization that his every thought and action is predicted and perhaps even orchestrated by the AI system "Project Paradise". This revelation ignites a profound introspection, questioning the authenticity of his own thoughts and raising inquiries about free will in general. The references within the lyrics serve as a two-edged sword.



On one side, they symbolize the digital algorithms that shape our online experiences, highlighting the influence it holds over what we see and consume. On the other side, these references delve into the algorithms embedded within human cognition itself. They remind us of the significance of comprehending our own thought processes, questioning our beliefs, and steering clear of the dangers posed by echo chambers. By exploring our minds' complexities, we can navigate the information landscape with awareness and discernment, recognizing the power of algorithms in shaping our perception of the world."



'Project Paradise' revolves around the experiences and inner thoughts of the main character, serving as a powerful reflection of the human consequences brought about by the rapid technological transition in today's society. As the integration of artificial intelligence with our biological systems nears completion, the very fabric of human reality is poised for a radical transformation. Project Paradise offers a glimpse into what this world might look like if certain paths are taken.



The album's lyrics paint a vivid picture of a not-so-distant future where humanity is monitored and controlled by artificial intelligence, allegedly for its own benefit. The system, known as Project Paradise, was initially programmed by humans to ensure the species' happiness and carefree existence.



Exploring themes like happiness, freedom, loneliness, free will, suffering, social media, and consciousness, Project Paradise delves into the philosophical and psychological depths of the human condition. Drawing intertextual references from Greek mythology, such as Prometheus and Sisyphus, and venturing into the darkest corners of the album, you'll discover allusions to the controversial LSD experiments conducted during the MK Ultra project in the 1960s. Intriguingly, the echoes of the experiments have even reached Denmark, hitting close to home for lead singer Dion. One of Dion's family members was intimately involved in an unexplained LSD experiment, which was carried out as treatment. Tragically, this experience left a lasting mark, and her life was never the same again.



Musically, each song seamlessly blends into the next, creating a cohesive tapestry of sound. The tracks serve as individual reflections of the album's plot and the main character's emotional journey, resulting in an expansive exploration of genres with the storyline serving as the connective thread.



Immerse yourself in the protagonist's daily life, a monotonous existence marked by interactions with a virtual world that elicit joy, dopamine rushes, and excitement. Yet, beneath the surface, an inner emptiness lingers, a profound sense that everything is predictable and lacking a true connection to the "real" reality, whatever that may be. Yearning for biological independence, the protagonist embarks on a mission to liberate himself and the rest of humanity from the thought control orchestrated by the machine.

Take a seat, find comfort, let your imagination run wild, and join Fabled Mind on their captivating and unconventional musical odyssey.



Tracklisting:

Perfect World

Project Paradise

Algorithm

Awakening

The Program

Vultures

Pursuit of Happiness

Heirs of the Stars



The Great Hack

Altered Reality

Interlude

Time Machine



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fabledmind

