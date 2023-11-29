Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 29/11/2023

Jack Harlow Tops Global Charts With 'Lovin On Me' For November 25, 2023

Hot Songs Around The World

Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
325 entries in 28 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
348 entries in 20 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
222 entries in 26 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
237 entries in 19 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
207 entries in 15 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
273 entries in 12 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1780 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1256 entries in 35 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
217 entries in 24 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
410 entries in 27 charts
Calm Down
Rema
960 entries in 23 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
32 entries in 23 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
190 entries in 16 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1152 entries in 28 charts
Jack Harlow Tops Global Charts With 'Lovin On Me' For November 25, 2023
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In the dynamic world of music, the latest World Singles Official Top 100 chart from Top40-Charts.com, dated November 25, 2023, brings exciting changes and new insights into the most popular singles globally. This chart, a compilation of the top 100 sales charts from 65 countries, showcases the ever-changing tastes and trends in the music industry.

Topping the chart is Jack Harlow with his hit "Lovin On Me," marking a significant achievement for the artist. This number one spot is a testament to the song's widespread appeal and Harlow's growing influence in the music scene.

Among the notable changes in the chart, Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" holds a strong position at number two, demonstrating her enduring popularity. The song, initially at the top, has been a chart mainstay for 28 weeks, illustrating the lasting impact of Swift's music on her fans.

Another significant mover in the chart is "Prada" by Casso, Raye, & D-Block Europe, currently at number three. The song has shown remarkable staying power, being on the chart for 15 weeks. Tate McRae's "Greedy," holding the fourth spot, also reflects the artist's rising status in the music world.

Dua Lipa's "Houdini" at number five and Doja Cat's "Paint The Town Red" at six are other notable entries, each showcasing the diverse range of music styles that appeal to the global audience. Taylor Swift appears again in the chart with "Is It Over Now" at number seven, further cementing her position as a dominant force in the industry.

The chart also welcomes new entries that have made an immediate impact. "Fussballer" by Bonez MC debuts at number 28, and Tate McRae's "Exes" enters at number 30, indicating their growing popularity and potential to climb higher in the coming weeks.

The presence of seasonal favorites like Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" and Wham!'s "Last Christmas" reflects the onset of the holiday season and the timeless appeal of these classic festive songs.

This latest chart from Top40-Charts.com not only highlights the current favorites in the music world but also gives insights into emerging trends and artists who are shaping the future of music. With a blend of new entries, steady favorites, and seasonal classics, the chart is a vivid snapshot of the global music scene as of November 25, 2023.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0089591 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0054359436035156 secs