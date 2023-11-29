|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Jack Harlow Tops Global Charts With 'Lovin On Me' For November 25, 2023
Hot Songs Around The World
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
325 entries in 28 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
348 entries in 20 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
222 entries in 26 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
237 entries in 19 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
207 entries in 15 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
273 entries in 12 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1780 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1256 entries in 35 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
217 entries in 24 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
410 entries in 27 charts
Calm Down
Rema
960 entries in 23 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
32 entries in 23 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
190 entries in 16 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1152 entries in 28 charts
Most read news of the week
From Strawberry Alarm Clock's "Incense And Peppermints" To Post Malone & 21 Savage's "Rockstar": November 25th's #1 US Singles
After 24-Year Wait, The Veldt Opens Time-Capsule With The Release Of Their Robin Guthrie-produced 'Illuminated 1989' Album