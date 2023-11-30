Say She She Shares Unique NYC Origin Story With Anthony Mason Of CBS Mornings



^ with Maiorano. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today on CBS Mornings, breakout discodelic trio Say She She shares their unique tale of NYC-born friendship: three women drawn to each other from singing through the floorboards of an LES apartment building, to a house party in Harlem.Sitting with CBS's Anthony Mason, the three singers - Sabrina, Nya, and Piya - discuss their « origin » story, how Robert Plant (accidentally) attended their very first gig, and their greatest influences, including most humble and high - Nile Rodgers - who makes a cameo in the episode to share his admiration for the group.Says Nile Rodgers: "I know all about them! I wish Say She She all the success in the world, one because I think it's cool that they're influenced by us, but also because I think it's cool they're doing it in such an organic way. I would love to be surpassed by them."Watch the full segment here: https://www.cbsnews.com/video/say-she-she-surprised-by-chics-nile-rodgers-who-inspired-the-bands-unique-discodelic-sound/Check out their sophomore album, Silver, out on Karma Chief/Colemine Records in September, hit #1 on KCRW's Top 30 for the seventh time in just 13 months, were named one of BBC Radio 6 Music's Artists of the Year, embarked on their largest headlining tour to date, and brought their discodelia to the stage of Later…With Jools Holland, performing "C'est Si Bon," their anthem to the global disco of the 70's. Throw your hands up; it's so good:Reminiscent of "the Paradise Garage, David Mancuso's loft, or the famous Z Records Mutant Disco compilation back in the early 80s," Say She She's music is "perfect," says NPR Music.Opening with the fiery incantation that is "Reeling" - singing "Kick the door down, smash the ceiling, leave 'em reeling!" - Silver is a musical journey imbued with political grit that presents Say She She as fearless, fully-formed songwriters. From protest anthems ("NORMA") to French-flecked songwriting ("C'est Si Bon") and feel-good disco-infused pop tracks ("Astral Plane"), Silver melds the group's eclectic backgrounds into one glorious, revolutionary collective.Say She She will be opening next month for the Black Pumas at ACL Live in Austin and headlining their biggest Los Angeles show to date on February 10. Check out more live dates below.Praise For Say She She:"Say She She is going to take over the world. That's my prediction… I'd bet money on it." - Deb Grant, BBC6 Top Artists of 2023"Silver fits in perfectly at the Paradise Garage, David Mancuso's loft, or the famous Z Records Mutant Disco compilation back in the early 80s… this thing is perfect." - NPR Music"Say She She is a station-wide obsession: the trio's skin-tight harmonies are somehow even tighter, the Chic worship more pronounced, and the R&B theatrics more locked into the groove." - KCRW"An impressive showcase of contemporary R&B with a retro undercurrent... and that special Say She She ~je ne sais quois~ that gives the collection staying power." - KEXP"Infections, groove-packed delight… raises the bar even higher for contemporary bands looking to make joyful noise." - TOP40-CHARTS.com"Vocal trio make album No.2 their magnum opus" - MOJO 4 Star Review"Boundary busting, discodelic soul." - The Guardian"If this is their Silver, Say She She's gold must be out of this world." - The Line of Best Fit"The muses of Greek legend, brought to life in the form of a Brooklyn soul-funk band." - LA Times Best 100 Songs Of 2022 ﻿Say She She Tour Dates:Dec 2 - Miami, FL - North Beach Music FestivalDec 3 - Austin, TX - ACL Live*Dec 4 - Austin, TX - ACL Live* (SOLD OUT)Feb 2 - Seattle, WA - NeumosFeb 3 - Portland, OR - Aladdin TheaterFeb 4 - Bend, OR - Volcanic Theatre PubFeb 6 - Novato, CA - HopMonk TavernFeb 8 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up TavernFeb 9 - Santa Barbara, CA - SOhO Music ClubFeb 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent TheaterFeb 11 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriet'sMar 5 - Brighton, UK - Komedia (SOLD OUT)Mar 5 - Brington, UK - Komedia (SOLD OUT)Mar 7 - London, UK - KOKO (SOLD OUT)Mar 9 - Bristol, UK - SWXMar 10 - Manchester, UK - The RitzMar 11 - Edinburgh, UK - Assembly RoomsMar 12 - Leeds, UK - Project HouseMar 14 - Paris, FR - Le BadadoumMar 15 - Rouen, FR - Le 106Mar 17 - Leipzig, DE - UT Connewitz^Mar 19 - Hamburg, DE - KNUST^Mar 20 - Berlin, DE - FRANNZ Club^Mar 22 - Mannheim, DE - Alte Feuerwache^Mar 24 - Munich, DE - Milla^Mar 26 - Bruges, BE - Cactus CafeMar 27 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne BelgiqueMar 29 - Birmingham, UK - Castle & Falcon (SOLD OUT)Mar 30 - Liverpool, UK - Hangar 34* supporting Black Pumas^ with Maiorano.



