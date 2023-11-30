|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
Taylor Swift Drops 'You're Losing Me' On All DSPs!
|
Hot Songs Around The World
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
326 entries in 28 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
223 entries in 26 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1780 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1256 entries in 35 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
208 entries in 15 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
274 entries in 12 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
237 entries in 19 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
349 entries in 20 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
217 entries in 24 charts
Calm Down
Rema
960 entries in 23 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
411 entries in 27 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
33 entries in 23 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
190 entries in 16 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1153 entries in 28 charts
Most read news of the week
Emma & The Fragments Has Taken Over The Global Indie Rock Scene With The Release Of Their Latest Track "Lonely Star"
Americana/Folk Singer/Songwriter Lori Triplett To Release New Album "When The Morning Comes" On March 1, 2024
JLo "Can't Get Enough" Upcoming New Single Co-Writer & Producer Jeff "Gitty" Gitelman Appears On 3 Billboard Charts
From Jimmy Dean's "Big Bad John" To Taylor Swift's "All Too Well": Chart-topping Singles On November 27th