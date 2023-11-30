Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 30/11/2023

Taylor Swift Drops 'You're Losing Me' On All DSPs!

Hot Songs Around The World

Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
326 entries in 28 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
223 entries in 26 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1780 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1256 entries in 35 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
208 entries in 15 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
274 entries in 12 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
237 entries in 19 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
349 entries in 20 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
217 entries in 24 charts
Calm Down
Rema
960 entries in 23 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
411 entries in 27 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
33 entries in 23 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
190 entries in 16 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1153 entries in 28 charts
Taylor Swift Drops 'You're Losing Me' On All DSPs!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Taylor Swift has put "You're Losing Me" on streaming platforms.
Swift originally released the song as a CD-only bonus track for "Midnights" during her New Jersey run of "Eras Tour" dates. Now, to celebrate being Spotify and Apple Music's top artist of 2023, the Grammy-winner is sharing it everywhere.

The song was included on the "Midnights (Til the Dawn Edition)," released in May. The deluxe album also features more of Lana Del Rey on "Snow on the Beach" and the fan-favorite "Hits Different" track, which was previously only available on a CD sold at Target. Ice Spice also joins Swift for a remix of "Karma."

Aside from Midnights, Swift recently released "1989 (Taylor's Version)" in October. The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style." It followed "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)."

The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. In November 2021, Swift released her version of "Red." "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021. Listen to "You're Losing Me" below:







Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0095670 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0051960945129395 secs