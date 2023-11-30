Hear The First Song From 'The Book Of Clarence' Film With Lil Wayne, Buju Banton & Shabba Ranks!





An enrapturing first taste from his epic second feature and soundtrack from the trailblazing British filmmaker, the track was also written and produced by Samuel, and is available today via Roc Nation. It comes with the official trailer for The Book of Clarence, which will see its worldwide premiere January 2024.



"The Book of Clarence is a film that I wanted to make for many years. While I was working on The Harder They Fall and all my other projects, the story and the music for The Book of Clarence was always there percolating in my mind," shares Jeymes Samuel. "There was never a question as to whether I would compose the score and write and perform on the soundtrack, as well as write and direct the movie - it was all one amazing journey where one depended on the other. But I also worked with the most awesome artists on our track "Hallelujah Heaven". Collaborating with Lil' Wayne, Buju Banton and Shabba Ranks was so dope, I loved getting them all on the same track."



Additional features and collaborations from The Book of Clarence soundtrack will include Jay-Z,



From visionary filmmaker Jeymes Samuel, The Book of Clarence is a bold new take on the timeless Hollywood era Biblical epic. Streetwise but struggling, Clarence (Lakeith Stanfield) is trying to find a better life for himself and his family, make himself worthy to the woman he loves, and prove that he's not a nobody. Captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and His apostles, he risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, a journey through which he finds redemption and faith, power and knowledge. The Book of Clarence Official



TriStar

Listen to 'Hallelujah Heaven' by Jeymes Samuel featuring Lil Wayne, Buju Banton & Shabba Ranks below:





