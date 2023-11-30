Duran Duran Release Jonas Akerlund-Directed Music Video For New Single 'Black Moonlight'





Danse Macabre, is out now via Tape New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Duran Duran have revealed the official music video for their new single 'Black Moonlight'. The song is where Duran Duran's dark side meets with their timeless, instantly recognizable dance-rock glamour, and features on the band's sixteenth studio album, Danse Macabre, which just scored the iconic British group their 10th UK Top 5 LP.The creation of GRAMMY-winning director Jonas Åkerlund (Madonna, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga), who the band last worked with on their spectacular 'Girl Panic' clip, the visuals for 'Black Moonlight' follow Duran Duranthrough a performative séance - a haunting play on the history of clairvoyance and mysticism, inspired by the Danse Macabre album artwork, which itself features images adapted from a collection of vintage séance photos personally sourced by keyboardist Nick Rhodes at auction. The video was produced by Black Dog Films.'Black Moonlight,' which USA Today proclaimed "is the best new Duran Duran song in a decade," also sees the band reunited with long-time friend and collaborator Nile Rodgers on guitar and production, as well as ex-band member Andy Taylor adding guitar parts.Speaking about 'Black Moonlight', Duran Duran's Nick Rhodes said: "Shooting 'Black Moonlight' was the most fun we have all had on a video set in many years. I have always felt the best music videos are all about the ideas - having a séance in a haunted house was a perfect fit for this song. The director, Jonas Åkerlund, truly understands style, attitude and atmosphere. He seized the moment and created an extraordinarily unique short film with us for the song 'Black Moonlight'. I think a lot of people will be surprised and, I hope, just a little unsettled by the results..."Speaking about the creation of the 'Black Moonlight' music video, Jonas Åkerlund said: "Working with Duran Duran is an endless inspiration. It's a rare gift to work with artists who have such a peerless style and collaborative approach, their videos were one of the main reasons I wanted to make music videos in the first place. I'm so proud to be part of their incredible catalogue of work. From the moment I heard 'Black Moonlight' and saw the album artwork I knew exactly what we needed to do. We all shared an interest in the occult and gothic aesthetics, so we dove into the dark side, together. "The music video for 'Black Moonlight' was made in collaboration with Casamorati by Xerjoff. Xerjoff's creative director and CEO, Sergio Momo, revived the nineteenth century perfume house, Casamorati, with the intention of safeguarding the historical and artistic heritage of the Art Nouveau era.Among the collection of vintage perfumes is Dama Bianca, selected to appear exclusively in the 'Black Moonlight' video. Dama Bianca, literally translated as 'White Lady' refers to the dark tale of a woman who was pushed to her untimely demise from her castle, only to appear in the afterlife wandering the halls of the place she once lived.Newly released Dama Bianca perfumes will contain a unique QR code on the packaging which will lead to the 'Black Moonlight' music video, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content featuring Duran Duran and Sergio Momo.Speaking about the collaboration, Xerjoff founder and CEO Sergio Momo reveals: "We operate in the niche, artistic side of perfumery, so we combine perfume with other forms of art. The band is very much into perfume, which is very important because it is a language we can exchange. It's a great honour to work with Duran Duran, one of the best bands in the world."Danse Macabre - conceptualized at a fabled Halloween gig for the ages in 2022 - is now immortalised across 13 songs threading together new music, themed covers and darkly reimagined versions of the band's classic tracks. The album has been described as "a treat for the senses" by American Songwriter, "delightfully devlish" by Billboard, with Rolling Stone proclaiming, "Duran Duran are feeling the spooky energy."Danse Macabre closely follows a wave of landmark achievements for Duran Duran. Their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame marked yet another career peak after the band headlined London's Hyde Park, performed at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace, closed the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in their home town of Birmingham, and completed a headline tour across North America which included sold out shows at New York's Madison Square Garden and three nights at the Hollywood Bowl. 2023 alone has seen the band perform more sold-out arena tours across the UK, Ireland and North America with their live show continuing to be rapturously received, with the Dallas Voice praising the band for sounding "just as fresh as they were decades ago," observing the band having "the audience in their grip." Mercury News noted by the end of their set they "left the thousands of passionate fans clamoring for more." Boca Raton Tribune noted "Duran Duran delivered, sounding better than ever," While Tampa Bay Times exclaimed "Their live performance still feels like a music video you want to watch over and over again!"Danse Macabre, is out now via Tape Modern for BMG with artwork featuring images adapted from a collection of authentic vintage séance photos sourced by Nick Rhodes at auction. It is available on Black 2LP and CD, with a limited-edition Translucent Galaxy 2LP. The album is also available on high-res Blu-ray audio.



