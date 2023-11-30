Christmas Came Early With Kimberly Dawn's New Music Video For 'Ho Ho Holdin' You'





Kimberly is continuing to write and is getting ready to be releasing quite a bit of music in 2023. Her recent single, "Leave Her Better," dropped on June 15, 2023. She is hard at work, working on her next country album. You can follow Kimberly on her different social media platforms, where she shares more than her music. Kimberly brings her fans into her world. As Kimberly says, she wants to connect with her fans and for them to feel a connection with her. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kimberly Dawn releases new music video for her single "Ho Ho Holdin' You" featured on her latest album Wishin' For Christmas. Just in time for the holidays, Kimberly invites her fans to have a seat by the fireplace to embrace 'Wishin' For Christmas,' a stunning mix of original and classic Christmas songs. Kimberly's voice is sweet and warm, drawing listeners in with her heartfelt lyrics about the magic of Christmas and wishing for the perfect holiday with loved ones. This spirited album released on November 2nd and featured a tune titled "Ho Ho Holdin' You" which Kimberly has just released a music video for.The neon lights spelling out "Santa's Pub" shine brilliantly in the opening scene as a bright piano trill sets the holiday tone. A sequence of clips shows the inside of a smokey dive bar decked to the brim with Christmas decor. Santa's, snowmen, garland, everything you could imagine sprawled across the small bar. As Kimberly and her friends stumble into the bar, they quickly spot the karaoke machine and stage.She takes the stage dressed in a festive outfit including a red sweater and sparkly green skirt. It is hard not to be filled with merry and joy as you watch the whole bar dance along as Kimberly's sweet voice sings "It's always Christmas when I'm ho ho holdin' you." The lyrics cut as the festive music takes over and we see Kimberly take over a photo booth with her friends to take a bunch of silly pictures. The velvety sounds of a saxophone play out as the video ends with a heartwarming group hug between Kimberly and her friends.As an ambassador with the National Alliance On Mental Illness (NAMI), Kimberly strives to openly share the story of her own personal mental health journey to inspire and uplift others. Her song " The Bottle " highlights the real-life struggle and pain of those struggling with addiction and mental health issues.Kimberly has performed many times at the historic LA House of Blues and opened to Wilson Phillips in 2015. Kimberly recently performed at the legendary Bluebird Café in 2022, which has been one the biggest highlights in her career. As Kimberly said, "Playing The Bluebird has been on my bucket list for so many years.To be able to perform in such an iconic venue that so many of the greatest songwriters of all time have played was truly an exhilarating feeling." Kimberly has been writing and as well as recording new music with Kent Wells. Nashville Country Music Magazine, Nashville Music Guide, The Tennessee Star, LA Fashion and New Music Weekly have featured Kimberly's authentic and unique approach to country music. She has also been featured on popular podcasts such as "Everything with Ali Levine."In May 2022, she partnered with MAGIC Tradeshow to perform on the opening day of their first-ever Nashville MAGIC show. Kimberly currently has an ongoing brand partnership with Nashville, TN-based vintage woman-owned company Planet Cowboy. This past summer, Kimberly released a duet," Do I Love You," with Grammy Award-winning songwriter and artist Paul Anka.Kimberly is continuing to write and is getting ready to be releasing quite a bit of music in 2023. Her recent single, "Leave Her Better," dropped on June 15, 2023. She is hard at work, working on her next country album. You can follow Kimberly on her different social media platforms, where she shares more than her music. Kimberly brings her fans into her world. As Kimberly says, she wants to connect with her fans and for them to feel a connection with her.



