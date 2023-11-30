Texas Singer/Songwriter Angie Goeke On The Move



After attending Barry Coffing's New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Angie Goeke (gay key) the "can do" free spirited artist from Katy Texas continues to move forward harboring the marvelous belief that good things are going to happen.For example a Kick Starter page was established and it exceeded its goal. Then the President of 8th Wonder Distillery (Houston Texas) contacted her and suggested an event could be held at their facility for those that reinforced her presence through their donation.Good things should beget good things. Angie shares, "I witnessed the numbers going up and I was inspired, reinforced, then the numbers went over the top. Add to that the offer to host a private event for these fans and I knew right then that it was the right thing to do. I had wanted to be closer to those that supported my forward movement and this was it."Next, Angie will work with world famous producer Dale Penner (Loverboy, Nickelback) on her upcoming EP.The recording session will be held at Across The Road Studio in Katy Texas and feature session musicians from Nashville Tennessee. On top of this good fortune more good news.After attending Barry Coffing's Spring Board events in both Houston and Memphis she can announce that she is now working in collaboration with Barry, an extremely successful music supervisor, on a new project. Plus just out for the holidays Angie's unique tropical Christmas song "Christmas Island".



