New Christmas Video "Jesus Is The Reason For The Season" By Rick Lang & Jared Easter

For more information, please visit RickLangMusic.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Immerse yourself in the timeless beauty of Christmas music as Grammy-nominated songwriter Rick Lang's masterful songwriting meets seasoned music veteran Jared Easter's soulful performance in their newly released single, "Jesus Is The Reason For The Season." Today, the songwriters announce the release of an accompanying lyric video that will set the mood for your festive celebrations with this heartwarming bluegrass rendition that beautifully captures the true essence of Christmas. The lyric video is a visual journey that complements the spirit of the song, allowing you to sing along and embrace the message that echoes through the ages. Dive into the heartwarming embrace of the holiday season by watching "Jesus Is The Reason For The Season" on YouTube, Facebook and RickLangMusic.com,"Jesus Is The Reason For The Season," penned by Rick Lang and Jared Easter, features the breathtaking vocals of Morgan Easter Smith and two-time Grammy-Winning Dobro player, Rob Ickes. The song is available to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct and for streaming and purchasing at all major outlets. Additionally, the song can be purchased at RickLangMusic.com."With three young kids at home it's easy to get caught up in the holiday rush. I wanted to create a heartfelt, meaningful song to remind us all of the real reason behind the season. I'm really pleased how this song turned out, and grateful for the opportunity to work with Rick, Morgan, and Rob on the new Christmas single," said Jared Easter.Last year, Jared produced two Rick Lang single releases, "Bluegrass Holiday" and "I Thank You Lord," both receiving critical acclaim. Rick and Jared plan to continue to write, record, and release new music together as an ongoing collaboration.For more information, please visit RickLangMusic.com.



