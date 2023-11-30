Jack Harlow Leads Airplay World Official Top 100 For A Second Week With 'Lovin On Me'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Airplay World Official Top 100 chart, as of November 25, 2023, presents an intriguing mix of enduring hits and exciting new entries, reflecting the dynamic landscape of global music tastes. Compiled from a worldwide sample of 2650 Top 40 Radio Playlist Charts, this chart offers a unique perspective on what's resonating with listeners around the world.
At the pinnacle of the chart is Jack Harlow with his captivating track "Lovin On Me," holding the number one position. This achievement underscores Harlow's growing influence and the widespread appeal of his music. The song's ability to connect with a global audience is a testament to its catchy rhythm and relatable lyrics.
Following closely, "Prada" by Casso, Raye, & D-Block Europe secures the second spot. The song's rise in the charts is indicative of its growing popularity, having been on the chart for 15 weeks. This track's unique blend of styles and catchy beats has clearly struck a chord with listeners worldwide.
Tate McRae's "Greedy" claims the third position, showcasing her ascent in the global music scene. The song's success on the chart is a reflection of McRae's talent and the universal appeal of her music.
Dua Lipa's "Houdini" occupies the fourth spot, further cementing her status as a global pop icon. The song's presence in the top five is a clear indication of Lipa's consistent ability to produce chart-topping hits that resonate with a broad audience.
The chart also sees the return of seasonal favorites, with Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" re-entering at number five. The song's perennial popularity during the holiday season highlights its enduring appeal and the nostalgia it evokes among listeners.
Among the new entries, "Fussballer" by Bonez MC debuts at number 31, indicating a strong start and potential for further ascent. Tate McRae's "Exes" enters at number 41, showcasing her continued impact on the music charts.
The presence of Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" at number six and Doja Cat's "Paint The Town Red" at seven further illustrates the diversity of music styles that are captivating audiences globally.
This edition of the Airplay World Official Top 100 chart not only highlights the current favorites but also sheds light on emerging trends and artists who are shaping the future of music. With a mix of new entries, steady favorites, and seasonal classics, the chart offers a comprehensive overview of the global music scene as of November 25, 2023.