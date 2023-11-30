Hot Songs This Week (25/11): Jack Harlow Tops Web Top 100 Chart With 'Lovin On Me'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Web Top 100 chart, as of November 25, 2023, showcases a diverse array of music, highlighting the most popular songs based on web traffic on Top40-Charts.com. This chart, reflecting the pulse of global music trends, offers a unique glimpse into the songs that are captivating audiences worldwide.
Leading the chart is Jack Harlow with his hit "Lovin On Me," securing the number one position. This achievement highlights Harlow's significant impact on the music scene and the universal appeal of his sound. The song's success is a testament to its catchy rhythm and Harlow's growing popularity.
Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" holds the second spot, demonstrating her enduring influence in the music industry. The song's consistent performance on the chart is indicative of Swift's ability to connect with a broad audience. Inigo Quintero's "Si No Estas" occupies the third position, showcasing the global reach of Latin music. The song's rise in the chart is a reflection of Quintero's growing fanbase and the increasing popularity of Latin genres in the global music market.
Tate McRae's "Greedy" claims the fourth spot, further establishing her as a rising star in the music world. The song's success on the chart underscores McRae's talent and the universal appeal of her music. Rounding out the top five is "Prada" by Casso, Raye, & D-Block Europe. The track's presence in the top tier of the chart is a clear indication of its widespread popularity and the diverse musical tastes of the global audience.
Among the new entries, "Bruciasse Il Cielo" by Blanco debuts at number 30, indicating a strong start and potential for further ascent. "Murdaside" by Mazza L20 enters at number 39, showcasing the dynamic nature of the music industry with fresh sounds continually emerging.
The chart also features the return of seasonal favorites, with Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" re-entering at number 21. The song's perennial popularity during the holiday season highlights its enduring appeal and the nostalgia it evokes among listeners.
This edition of the Web Top 100 chart not only highlights the current favorites but also sheds light on emerging trends and artists who are shaping the future of music. With a mix of new entries, steady favorites, and seasonal classics, the chart offers a comprehensive overview of the global music scene as of November 25, 2023.