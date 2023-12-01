Luke Bryan Headlines Friday Night Entertainment & Sports Line Up At The American Western Weekend March 8-9, 2024





The weekend of western sports and entertainment continues on Saturday night, March 9, with nonstop action at The American Rodeo, the biggest single-day rodeo payout in the world. Additional musical performances throughout the weekend will be announced soon. For fans wanting to make this one-of-a-kind weekend even more memorable, VIP tickets are available for purchase. Guests can enjoy premium seating closest to the action, behind-the-scenes tours and much more. For more information or to purchase VIP tickets and premium experiences, eventgoers can visit www.axs.com/americanrodeo. Parking options and details for attendees can be found at www.globelifefield.com/parking. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The American Western Weekend, a national sporting event and unrivaled celebration of the pioneering spirit of the American West owned by Teton Ridge, announced today a partial lineup of world-class entertainment for the weekend's cornerstone events - The American Performance Horseman and The American Rodeo March 8-9, 2024 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.Entering its second year, the legendary cowboy sports of cutting, reining and reined cow horse will be showcased by the best equine and human athletes on the biggest stage with the largest prize purse in history on Friday, March 8. Fans attending The American Performance Horseman will be treated to a spectacular live music performance from five-time Entertainer of the Year, country music artist Luke Bryan. Tickets for The American Western Weekend go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. CST, starting at $30, and can be purchased at www.axs.com/americanrodeo. Performance tickets cannot be purchased separately.During his career, Luke Bryan has amassed a total of 21.7 billion global streams, 11.5 million global album sales and 52 million track sales worldwide. Having placed 30 singles at #1 and accumulated 56 total weeks spent at #1 in his career, Luke was recently presented with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award in recognition of his standing as one of the most streamed artists in its 20 year history.Featuring the Top 5 professionals from the National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA), National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) and National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) standings, the first-of-its-kind competitive exhibition format created by Teton Ridge, fuses the elements of history and competition in an ode to the past, present, and future of western performance horse sports."The top performance horses are sliding into home plate at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. These are elite athletes, trained, specialized to be absolutely perfect." - FOX & FriendsThe weekend of western sports and entertainment continues on Saturday night, March 9, with nonstop action at The American Rodeo, the biggest single-day rodeo payout in the world. Additional musical performances throughout the weekend will be announced soon. For fans wanting to make this one-of-a-kind weekend even more memorable, VIP tickets are available for purchase. Guests can enjoy premium seating closest to the action, behind-the-scenes tours and much more. For more information or to purchase VIP tickets and premium experiences, eventgoers can visit www.axs.com/americanrodeo. Parking options and details for attendees can be found at www.globelifefield.com/parking.



