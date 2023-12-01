Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 01/12/2023

fakeyourdeath Return With New Single 'Humanity'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brighton based Electronic Post-Hardcore duo fakeyourdeath have released their brand-new single 'humanity'. Following on from fakeyourdeath's second single 'consume', humanity continues to explore the band's visually dark and disturbing side. Sonically 'humanity' utilises the band's blend of electronic with post hardcore to keep the listener feeling both uneasy and intrigued.

"humanity was born from frustration of feeling powerless in the world today, where bad shit happens all the time and nothing seems to change. it's about feeling anger towards the corruption by those in power, who seem to thrive on keeping the masses oppressed for their own gain. fuck them." - Vocalist, Candi Underwood.

2023 has seen the duo take their dramatic live performance to the stage. Shows with the likes of Empire State Bastard, Zand, Frontierer, St Pierre Snake Invasion, Tokky Horror and a standout festival appearance at ArcTanGent has seen fakeyourdeath become a firm favorite in the UK live scene right now.

fakeyourdeath's debut single 'truth' and sophomore track 'consume' both featured on the Kerrang! Magazine Chart and Metal Hammer's 'Best New Tracks Of The Week'. The band have also seen national radio support after being chosen as 'Featured Artist Of The Week' on Kerrang! Radio Fresh Blood with Alex Baker and 'Track Of The Week' on BBC Radio 1 Introducing Rock with Alyx Holcombe.






