News
Classical 01/12/2023

Harmony Across Borders Celebrated In Steve Barakatt's China Tour

Harmony Across Borders Celebrated In Steve Barakatt's China Tour
BEIJING, CHINA (Top40 Charts) World-renowned composer and pianist Steve Barakatt (史蒂夫·贝瑞卡) embarks on a captivating national tour across China, set to begin on December 1, 2023. This series of concerts is a continuation of his acclaimed "Néoréalité World Tour," which has already graced several major European cities and made its U.S. debut at the iconic Carnegie Hall on March 18. This tour is a testament to Barakatt's more than thirty years of diverse and influential artistic contributions worldwide.
"I am excited to present a national tour in China, a country renowned for its rich cultural heritage and profound appreciation of music. Each city on this tour holds its own unique story, and I eagerly anticipate sharing my compositions with the vibrant audiences across China. This tour is more than just performances; it's about forging connections and celebrating the universal language of music," - remarks Steve Barakatt.

Barakatt's "Néoréalité World Tour" has garnered attention from major media outlets, including The New York Times, CNN, Euronews, and Forbes Magazine. The tour offers a magnificent musical journey through his most acclaimed compositions, featuring a world-class piano performance with several compositions from his latest album, a best-of from earlier releases, and some of his best-known anthems, including the UNICEF anthem, which was premiered from the International Space Station in 2009. The emotional live performance of the UNICEF anthem, which was composed by Barakatt, is one of the most symbolic moments of the concert.

Steve Barakatt China Tour Schedule:
December 1, Shanghai
December 2, Chongqing
December 3, Chengdu
December 5, Hefei
December 8, Jinan
December 9, Tianjin
December 10, Beijing

For more than three decades, internationally acclaimed composer, pianist, singer, producer, and creative director Steve Barakatt (史蒂夫·贝瑞卡) has collaborated with top artists, studios, and organizations on hundreds of artistic projects. The world's most recognized composer of official anthems, Barakatt is the man behind "Lullaby, The UNICEF Anthem", the Saemangeum MegaCity anthem "One More Heart, One More Dream", the official anthem of Ordre national du Québec "Devenir", anthems for Fairmont Le Château Frontenac and the world's 66 Royal Golf Clubs, and compositions for numerous other prestigious organizations and TV broadcast events such as the FIFA World Cup and the F1 Grand Prix. His successful career as a concert pianist has taken him to five continents, where he has given over 500 performances. He has sold more than 5 million albums worldwide and his music catalogue has exceeded 200,000,000 views on YouTube. In China, Barakatt has composed music for top artists such as Leon Lai (黎明), Alan Tam (谭咏麟) and Kelly Chen (陳慧琳).
In 2018, he was awarded a decoration by the Prime Minister of South Korea, and he was recently named a Knight of Ordre National du Québec by the Prime Minister of Québec. He is a Universal Music MENA artist and his music catalogue is represented globally by Universal Music Publishing Group.






