Keying Up The City: World-Class Jazz Pianists To Illuminate Manhattan At The Second Annual NY Jazz Piano Festival!





Organized by the visionary talents of Jim Luce and Charles Carlini, this year's festival promises an unforgettable celebration of jazz, uniting renowned musicians, jazz enthusiasts, and the city's vibrant cultural scene. Over four days, the festival will immerse audiences in the diverse tapestry of jazz piano, featuring a stellar lineup of international artists.



The New York Jazz Piano Festival Highlights:

Date: January 12-16, 2024

Venues:

Featured Pianists: A stellar lineup of renowned jazz pianists from around the globe, including Alan Broadbent, Luis Perdomo /

Presented by: Jim Luce and Charles Carlini

Pianos Provided by: Klavierhaus



The festival's diverse program will span classic to contemporary jazz styles, showcasing performances by both emerging talents and well-established jazz legends. Audiences can anticipate being immersed in soulful melodies, intricate harmonies, and dazzling improvisations that define this timeless genre.



Jim Luce, founder and co-producer of the festival, expresses his excitement, stating, "The Second Annual New York Jazz Piano Festival is a dream come true for all of us who have a deep love for jazz and piano music. We're thrilled to create a platform that brings together the world's best jazz pianists to mesmerize audiences in the heart of Manhattan. It's a true celebration of the jazz spirit."



Pianos are an essential part of the jazz experience, and Klavierhaus, the piano atelier, ensures that the festival's pianists have the best concert instruments to create magical moments on stage. Their commitment to quality and craftsmanship stands alone and aligns perfectly with the festival's dedication to excellence.

With an impressive lineup, iconic venues, and the vibrant backdrop of New York City, the Second Annual New York Jazz Piano Festival promises to be a memorable and harmonious journey through the world of jazz piano. For more information, ticket details, and the festival's complete schedule, please visit https://nycjazzpianofestival.com.



The New York Jazz Piano Festival is a celebration of the rich tradition of jazz piano, featuring world-class pianists and a diverse range of jazz styles. Produced by Jim Luce and Charles Carlini, the festival seeks to honor the spirit of jazz in the heart of Manhattan, bringing together jazz enthusiasts, musicians, and the community for an unforgettable musical experience.



