Pop Icon Tiffany Releases New Holiday Single "Angels All Around"

2024 will be a packed year for TIFFANY as she's also returning to small business. Once the owner of two Nashville-based boutiques called Tiffany's Boutique, her new online business Radikal Redz will be showcasing her custom hand-painted jackets which supports her favorite charity, Children's Miracle Network. She's a powerhouse of creativity and is already working on a new album for release next year. For more information, visit the official website at www.tiffanytunes.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Legendary pop star and 80's icon TIFFANY is releasing her new Christmas single, "Angels All Around." The Nashville-based singer-songwriter has been writing and recording throughout the years and recently opened her own studio Red Rancho with UK Producer Mark Alberici.TIFFANY co-wrote "Angels All Around" (Deko Entertainment/ADA/Warner) with Mark Alberici (who also produced) and Margie Hauser, a fellow Nashville songwriter who along with her husband, Mark Hauser, produced the hit Broadway musical Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark (featuring the music of U2). "Angels All Around" will be heard on national and international radio this season.'''Angels All Around' is a song that is inspired by fans who reached out to me during covid, who were feeling lost and alone," says TIFFANY. "I wrote this song to connect to them and to hopefully inspire them during the holiday season and beyond. I believe there are angels all around guiding us and looking over us, especially through the bad times and things we don't understand."The former teen idol cemented her place in pop culture history in the late 80's, with the back-to-back #1 singles, " I Think We're Alone Now " and "Could've Been," becoming the youngest female artist to ever top the Billboard charts with her self-titled debut album. To date, she has sold more than 15 million albums.The multi-platinum artist continues to make a sizable impact on the entertainment world, including the 2022 release of her 11th studio album, Shadows. And she continues to tour, including 2019's North American Mixtape Tour with New Kids on the Block, performing for over 600,000 fans in 53 cities. TIFFANY is currently in production for her 2024 European & UK tour which will include headlining summer festivals, TV hosting and national press coverage.In recent years, TIFFANY has combined her love for music and food to launch a cooking club, Let's Food with Tiffany, and her Rocktail With Tiffany entertainment and culinary experiences. And earlier this year, she launched her exclusive Rocktail line with Global Mixologist Rob Floyd. She has also teamed up with Las Vegas celebrity chef Alicia Shevatone and is currently working on an 80's inspired cookbook. TIFFANY's foodie career is taking off and she lists Guy Fieri, who she met while being a finalist on Food Network's Rachael Ray VS. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off, as a mentor.TIFFANY will return to acting in 2024 with Asylum Productions who produced her starring roles in Mega Piranha and Mega Python vs Gatoroid for the SyFy Channel. She's currently working on voiceover acting and has made recent appearances in Cartoon Network's Robot Chicken. She's also famously known for the voice of "Judy Jetson" in the film, Jetsons: The Movie.2024 will be a packed year for TIFFANY as she's also returning to small business. Once the owner of two Nashville-based boutiques called Tiffany's Boutique, her new online business Radikal Redz will be showcasing her custom hand-painted jackets which supports her favorite charity, Children's Miracle Network. She's a powerhouse of creativity and is already working on a new album for release next year. For more information, visit the official website at www.tiffanytunes.com.



