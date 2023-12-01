Worship Powerhouse Vocalist Anna Golden Joins Grammy-Winning Artist Chris Tomlin ?for 2023 Mini Christmas Tour





Fri., Dec. 15 | Calvary Church | Albuquerque, NM New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A debut signee on GRAMMY-winner Tasha Cobbs Leonard's TeeLee Records, Anna Golden has proven she's a powerhouse vocalist to watch in the worship music scene. This December, she'll join GRAMMY-winning Christian music staple Chris Tomlin for a run of Christmas shows across the U.S. Kicking off next Thursday, December 7th, in Williamsport, MD, "Christmas with Chris Tomlin" will visit churches in Detroit, MI; Holland, MI; Louisville, KY and Albuquerque, NM. Tickets are available now and can be purchased, here: christomlin.com/pages/tourGolden released her album, 'Church,' earlier this year. The new record is full of healing testimony as Golden takes listeners on a journey to reviving a love for the church.Anna Golden and Chris Tomlin Tour Dates:Thurs., Dec. 7 | Experience Gateway | Williamsport, MDFri., Dec. 8 | Apostolic Church of Auburn Hills | Detroit, MISat., Dec. 9 | Central Wesleyan Church | Holland, MI (SOLD OUT)Sun., Dec. 10 | Southeast Christian Church | Louisville, KYFri., Dec. 15 | Calvary Church | Albuquerque, NM



