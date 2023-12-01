Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 01/12/2023

Worship Powerhouse Vocalist Anna Golden Joins Grammy-Winning Artist Chris Tomlin ?for 2023 Mini Christmas Tour

Hot Songs Around The World

Lover
Taylor Swift
208 entries in 15 charts
Fast Car
Luke Combs
274 entries in 12 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
237 entries in 19 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
349 entries in 20 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
326 entries in 28 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
223 entries in 26 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1780 entries in 33 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1256 entries in 35 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
217 entries in 24 charts
Calm Down
Rema
960 entries in 23 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
411 entries in 27 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
190 entries in 16 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
33 entries in 23 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1153 entries in 28 charts
Worship Powerhouse Vocalist Anna Golden Joins Grammy-Winning Artist Chris Tomlin ?for 2023 Mini Christmas Tour
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A debut signee on GRAMMY-winner Tasha Cobbs Leonard's TeeLee Records, Anna Golden has proven she's a powerhouse vocalist to watch in the worship music scene. This December, she'll join GRAMMY-winning Christian music staple Chris Tomlin for a run of Christmas shows across the U.S. Kicking off next Thursday, December 7th, in Williamsport, MD, "Christmas with Chris Tomlin" will visit churches in Detroit, MI; Holland, MI; Louisville, KY and Albuquerque, NM. Tickets are available now and can be purchased, here: christomlin.com/pages/tour

Golden released her album, 'Church,' earlier this year. The new record is full of healing testimony as Golden takes listeners on a journey to reviving a love for the church.

Anna Golden and Chris Tomlin Tour Dates:
Thurs., Dec. 7 | Experience Gateway | Williamsport, MD
Fri., Dec. 8 | Apostolic Church of Auburn Hills | Detroit, MI
Sat., Dec. 9 | Central Wesleyan Church | Holland, MI (SOLD OUT)
Sun., Dec. 10 | Southeast Christian Church | Louisville, KY
Fri., Dec. 15 | Calvary Church | Albuquerque, NM






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0091381 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0038917064666748 secs