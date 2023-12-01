Taylor Swift Attends Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Film Premiere In London



The Grammy winner stepped out in a silver sequin dress to support the new concert documentary, in theaters today.

The arrival comes after Beyoncé attended the premiere of Swift's Eras Tour movie in October. "I'm so glad I'll never know what my life would've been like without @beyonce's influence," Swift said in an Instagram caption about Beyoncé's attendance. "The way she's taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She's been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale."



Swift's Eras Tour movie is still playing in movie theaters globally, and it will be released on digital platforms to rent next month.



Whether you had the opportunity to see



RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) Taylor Swift has arrived at Beyoncé's Renaissance film premiere in London.The Grammy winner stepped out in a silver sequin dress to support the new concert documentary, in theaters today.The arrival comes after Beyoncé attended the premiere of Swift's Eras Tour movie in October. "I'm so glad I'll never know what my life would've been like without @beyonce's influence," Swift said in an Instagram caption about Beyoncé's attendance. "The way she's taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She's been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale."Swift's Eras Tour movie is still playing in movie theaters globally, and it will be released on digital platforms to rent next month.Whether you had the opportunity to see Queen Bey live and want to relive the experience, or this will be your first glimpse into seeing her groundbreaking tour, now's your chance to be one of the first to purchase your tickets for RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ.RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.



