Oldies 01/12/2023

From Teddy Bears' "To Know Him Is To Love Him" To Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next": December 1st's #1 US Singles
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) December 1st has seen an array of chart-topping hits on the US Singles Chart throughout the decades. From classic ballads to contemporary pop anthems, these songs have left a lasting impact on music history.

1958: "TO KNOW HIM IS TO LOVE HIM" by Teddy Bears

The Teddy Bears' "TO KNOW HIM IS TO LOVE HIM" in 1958 is a doo-wop classic. This heartfelt ballad was an early example of Phil Spector's legendary production skills and showcased the group's harmonious vocals.

1962: "BIG GIRLS DON'T CRY" by Four Seasons

The Four Seasons' "BIG GIRLS DON'T CRY" in 1962 is an iconic pop hit. The catchy melody and Frankie Valli's falsetto vocals made this song a timeless favorite.

1973: "TOP OF THE WORLD" by Carpenters

The Carpenters' "TOP OF THE WORLD" in 1973 is a cheerful anthem. Karen Carpenter's warm voice and the uplifting lyrics made it a song that continues to bring joy to listeners.


1979: "NO MORE TEARS (ENOUGH IS ENOUGH)" by Barbra Streisand & Donna Summer

Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer's Barbra Streisand & Donna Summer">"NO MORE TEARS (ENOUGH IS ENOUGH)" in 1979 is a powerful duet. These two iconic artists teamed up to create a disco hit that still gets people dancing.

1984: "WAKE ME UP BEFORE YOU GO-GO" by Wham!

Wham!'s "WAKE ME UP BEFORE YOU GO-GO" in 1984 is an infectious pop tune. George Michael's energetic vocals and catchy hooks turned it into a pop classic.

1990: "I'M YOUR BABY TONIGHT" by Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston's "I'M YOUR BABY TONIGHT" in 1990 is a testament to her vocal prowess. The song's R&B and pop fusion showcased Houston's versatility and captivated audiences.

2001: "FAMILY AFFAIR" by Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige's "FAMILY AFFAIR" in 2001 is a hip-hop and R&B hit. Blige's soulful voice and the song's urban sound made it a chart-topper and a defining track of the early 2000s.

2007: "NO ONE" by Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys' "NO ONE" in 2007 is a modern R&B classic. Her powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics struck a chord with listeners, earning her critical acclaim and commercial success.

2012: "DIAMONDS" by Rihanna

Rihanna's "DIAMONDS" in 2012 is a pop anthem. The song's catchy chorus and Rihanna's distinctive voice made it a standout track of the year and a testament to her chart-topping career.

2018: "THANK U, NEXT" by Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande's Ariana Grande">"THANK U, NEXT" in 2018 is a pop sensation. The song's empowering message and Grande's vocal prowess made it a cultural phenomenon and a chart-topping hit.






