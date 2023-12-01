From Teddy Bears' "To Know Him Is To Love Him" To Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next": December 1st's #1 US Singles

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) December 1st has seen an array of chart-topping hits on the US Singles Chart throughout the decades. From classic ballads to contemporary pop anthems, these songs have left a lasting impact on music history.
1958: "TO KNOW HIM IS TO LOVE HIM" by Teddy Bears
The Teddy Bears' "TO KNOW HIM IS TO LOVE HIM" in 1958 is a doo-wop classic. This heartfelt ballad was an early example of Phil Spector's legendary production skills and showcased the group's harmonious vocals.
1962: "BIG GIRLS DON'T CRY" by Four Seasons
The Four Seasons' "BIG GIRLS DON'T CRY" in 1962 is an iconic pop hit. The catchy melody and Frankie Valli's falsetto vocals made this song a timeless favorite.
1973: "TOP OF THE WORLD" by Carpenters
The Carpenters' "TOP OF THE WORLD" in 1973 is a cheerful anthem. Karen Carpenter's warm voice and the uplifting lyrics made it a song that continues to bring joy to listeners.
Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer's Barbra Streisand & Donna Summer">"NO MORE TEARS (ENOUGH IS ENOUGH)" in 1979 is a powerful duet. These two iconic artists teamed up to create a disco hit that still gets people dancing.