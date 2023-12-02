

Lana Del Rey's ninth studio album, Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, is available to purchase, with CD, cassette and various exclusive vinyl formats available at select retailers and www.lanadelrey.com. Official merchandise is also available on Lana Del Rey's official website. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lana Del Rey releases her rendition of the 1971 John Denver classic "Take Me Home, Country Roads". The track, a one-off single, is Lana's second release following her Grammy nominated and critically acclaimed ninth studio album, Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.Recently, Del Rey was nominated for five Grammys Awards for her album Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.Album Of The Year -Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean BlvdSong Of The Year - "A&W"Best Alternative Music Album - Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean BlvdBest Alternative Music Performance - "A&W"Also featured on:Taylor Swifts Midnights (Album Of The Year Nominee)Jon Batiste's World Music Radio (Album Of The Year Nominee)Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd was co-produced by Lana Del Rey alongside Mike Hermosa, Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, Zach Dawes, and Benji, and includes features from Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis, and SYML.Lana Del Rey's ninth studio album, Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, is available to purchase, with CD, cassette and various exclusive vinyl formats available at select retailers and www.lanadelrey.com. Official merchandise is also available on Lana Del Rey's official website.



