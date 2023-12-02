Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 02/12/2023

Lana Del Rey Releases New Rendition Of John Denver Classic "Take Me Home, Country Roads"

Lana Del Rey Releases New Rendition Of John Denver Classic "Take Me Home, Country Roads"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lana Del Rey releases her rendition of the 1971 John Denver classic "Take Me Home, Country Roads". The track, a one-off single, is Lana's second release following her Grammy nominated and critically acclaimed ninth studio album, Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.
Recently, Del Rey was nominated for five Grammys Awards for her album Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.

Album Of The Year -Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd
Song Of The Year - "A&W"
Best Alternative Music Album - Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd
Best Alternative Music Performance - "A&W"

Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd was co-produced by Lana Del Rey alongside Mike Hermosa, Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, Zach Dawes, and Benji, and includes features from Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis, and SYML.

Lana Del Rey's ninth studio album, Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, is available to purchase, with CD, cassette and various exclusive vinyl formats available at select retailers and www.lanadelrey.com. Official merchandise is also available on Lana Del Rey's official website.






