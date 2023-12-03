Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Charts / Awards 03/12/2023

Jack Harlow Conquers The USA Singles Top 40 With 'Lovin On Me'

Jack Harlow Conquers The USA Singles Top 40 With 'Lovin On Me'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The USA Singles Top 40 chart for December 2, 2023, showcases a fascinating blend of enduring hits and exciting new entries, reflecting the diverse musical tastes of the American audience. Compiled by Top40-charts.com, this chart combines sales and airplay data to provide a comprehensive overview of the most popular songs in the United States.

Jack Harlow continues his dominance at the top of the chart with "Lovin On Me," maintaining the number one position. This achievement underscores Harlow's significant impact on the music scene and the universal appeal of his sound. The song's success is a testament to its catchy rhythm and Harlow's growing popularity.

Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" holds the second spot, demonstrating her enduring influence in the music industry. The song's consistent performance on the chart is indicative of Swift's ability to connect with a broad audience.

Doja Cat's "Paint The Town Red" occupies the third position, showcasing her unique style and the increasing popularity of her music. The song's rise in the chart is a reflection of Doja Cat's growing fanbase and her distinctive musical approach.

The chart also sees the return of seasonal favorites, with Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" climbing to the fourth spot. The song's perennial popularity during the holiday season highlights its enduring appeal and the nostalgia it evokes among listeners.

SZA's "Snooze" rounds out the top five, further establishing her as a prominent figure in the music world. The song's success on the chart underscores SZA's talent and the universal appeal of her music.

Among the new entries, Drake's "You Broke My Heart" debuts at number nine, indicating a strong start and potential for further ascent. Another new entry by Drake, "Evil Ways" featuring J. Cole, enters at number 18, showcasing the dynamic nature of the music industry with fresh sounds continually emerging.

The chart also features the re-entry of classic holiday songs like Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" and Burl Ives' "A Holly Jolly Christmas," reflecting the onset of the festive season.

This edition of the USA Singles Top 40 chart not only highlights the current favorites but also sheds light on emerging trends and artists who are shaping the future of music. With a mix of new entries, steady favorites, and seasonal classics, the chart offers a comprehensive overview of the American music scene as of December 2, 2023.






