News
Country 04/12/2023

Country Rock Duo Eleyet McConnell Unveils Their Debut Album, Offering A Glimpse Into Their Perspective On The "Crazy World"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Husband and wife duo, Eleyet McConnell, is set to release their highly anticipated debut album, "Crazy World" on Friday, December 1st. The album features a unique and refreshing sound that defies genre limitations, showcasing the raw talent and powerful songwriting abilities of Angie and Chris McConnell.

The first single, "Gettin' By" was released in October and has already made waves on the UK iTunes Rock charts, charting in the Top 40. The single has over 18K Spotify streams and the accompanying video has garnered more than 8K YouTube views since its release in November.

Comprised of Angie (Eleyet) McConnell and Chris McConnell, Eleyet McConnell brings a fusion of country and rock, with powerful lyrics and dynamic melodies rooted in personal experiences and raw emotion. The duo's chemistry is palpable, both on and off stage, as they deliver a captivating and relatable listening experience.

Angie McConnell, hailing from rural Ohio, brings a soulful and bluesy sound to the duo, influenced by the musical traditions of her family. Chris McConnell, with years of experience playing bass in various bands, adds his own musical influences to create a sound that is truly original.

The two met in 2013 and immediately clicked musically, with their writing and chemistry only growing stronger over time. Now, married and perfectly in sync on stage, Angie and Chris are ready to share their music with the world.

In a world where musical conformity seems to be the norm, Eleyet McConnell emerges as a refreshing, genre-defying force. Their music is a fusion of raw emotion, introspection, and unapologetic originality, with lyrics that resonate deep within the hearts of their audience. With an ever-growing fan base and a future filled with promise, Eleyet McConnell is poised to leave an indelible mark on the world of music. For more information on Eleyet McConnell and their debut album "Crazy World," please visit their website at www.eleyetmcconnell.com.






