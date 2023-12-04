Paramount+ Debuts New Clip From The Final Season Of "Star Trek: Discovery" During Panel At CCXP Brazil 2023





The fifth and final season will find



STAR TREK: DISCOVERY season five cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber),



The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin,



STAR TREK: DISCOVERY seasons one through four are currently streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia and Austria. Seasons two and three are also available on the

For more information about Paramount+ and STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, please visit www.paramountplus.com and follow @ParamountPlus and @StarTrekonPPlus on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, TikTok and on X.



Paramount+ is the streaming home of STAR TREK, featuring a robust library of STAR TREK series, which includes all seasons of classic favorites such as STAR TREK: THE ORIGINAL SERIES and STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION and of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, STAR TREK: PICARD, STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, and the animated series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS; as well as the complete lineup of STAR TREK films. Upcoming STAR TREK titles include the recently announced series STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY, and the original movie event, STAR TREK: SECTION 31. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Paramount+ today revealed an action-packed preview from the upcoming final season of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY during the Paramount+ panel at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil. The new clip was introduced by Sonequa Martin-Green ("Captain Burnham"), and Michelle Paradise (Executive Producer, Showrunner). One of the service's longest-running original dramas, the series will conclude with its upcoming fifth season in April 2024.The fifth and final season will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well ... dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.STAR TREK: DISCOVERY season five cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Season five also features recurring guest stars' Elias Toufexis (L'ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll).The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise serve as co-showrunners.STAR TREK: DISCOVERY seasons one through four are currently streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia and Austria. Seasons two and three are also available on the Pluto TV "Star Trek" channel in Switzerland, Germany and Austria. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel. STAR TREK: DISCOVERY is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.For more information about Paramount+ and STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, please visit www.paramountplus.com and follow @ParamountPlus and @StarTrekonPPlus on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, TikTok and on X.Paramount+ is the streaming home of STAR TREK, featuring a robust library of STAR TREK series, which includes all seasons of classic favorites such as STAR TREK: THE ORIGINAL SERIES and STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION and of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, STAR TREK: PICARD, STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, and the animated series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS; as well as the complete lineup of STAR TREK films. Upcoming STAR TREK titles include the recently announced series STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY, and the original movie event, STAR TREK: SECTION 31.



