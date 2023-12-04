Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 04/12/2023

Jack Harlow Tops UK Singles Top 40 With 'Lovin On Me' For 3rd Consecutive Week

Hot Songs Around The World

Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
341 entries in 28 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
209 entries in 15 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
258 entries in 19 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
250 entries in 26 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
361 entries in 20 charts
Calm Down
Rema
965 entries in 23 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
416 entries in 27 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1782 entries in 33 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
237 entries in 24 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
50 entries in 23 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
191 entries in 16 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1171 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1020 entries in 25 charts
Atemlos Durch Die Nacht
Helene Fischer
436 entries in 7 charts
Jack Harlow Tops UK Singles Top 40 With 'Lovin On Me' For 3rd Consecutive Week
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The UK Singles Top 40 chart for December 2, 2023, presents a captivating mix of chart-toppers and fresh entries, reflecting the diverse musical tastes of the UK audience. Compiled by Top40-charts.com, this chart is a blend of sales, downloads, and airplay data, offering a comprehensive view of the most popular songs in the United Kingdom.

Jack Harlow leads the chart with his hit "Lovin On Me," securing the number one position. This achievement underscores Harlow's significant impact on the music scene and the universal appeal of his sound. The song's success is a testament to its catchy rhythm and Harlow's growing popularity.

Noah Kahan's "Stick Season" holds the second spot, demonstrating his rising influence in the music industry. The song's consistent performance on the chart is indicative of Kahan's ability to connect with a broad audience.

"Prada" by Casso, Raye, & D-Block Europe occupies the third position, showcasing the global reach of this collaboration. The song's rise in the chart is a reflection of the artists' growing fanbase and the increasing popularity of their music.



Tate McRae's "Greedy" claims the fourth spot, further establishing her as a rising star in the music world. The song's success on the chart underscores McRae's talent and the universal appeal of her music.

Rounding out the top five is Wham!'s "Last Christmas," a seasonal favorite that re-enters the chart every year during the holiday season. Its perennial popularity highlights its enduring appeal and the nostalgia it evokes among listeners.

Among the new entries, Jorja Smith's "Stay Another Day" debuts at number 29, indicating a strong start and potential for further ascent. "Liquor & Cigarettes" by Chase & Status enters at number 31, showcasing the dynamic nature of the music industry with fresh sounds continually emerging.

The chart also features the return of classic holiday songs like Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" and Ed Sheeran & Elton John's "Merry Christmas," reflecting the onset of the festive season.

This edition of the UK Singles Top 40 chart not only highlights the current favorites but also sheds light on emerging trends and artists who are shaping the future of music. With a mix of new entries, steady favorites, and seasonal classics, the chart offers a comprehensive overview of the UK music scene as of December 2, 2023.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0090041 secs // 4 () queries in 0.004619836807251 secs