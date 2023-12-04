Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 04/12/2023

Helene Fischer Reigns At #1 In German Top 40 With 'Atemlos Durch Die Nacht', An 8-year Comeback!

Hot Songs Around The World

Greedy
Tate McRae
244 entries in 26 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
336 entries in 28 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
231 entries in 24 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
356 entries in 20 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1780 entries in 33 charts
Calm Down
Rema
962 entries in 23 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
208 entries in 15 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
254 entries in 19 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
413 entries in 27 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
45 entries in 23 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
190 entries in 16 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1167 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1016 entries in 25 charts
Atemlos Durch Die Nacht
Helene Fischer
432 entries in 7 charts
Helene Fischer Reigns At #1 In German Top 40 With 'Atemlos Durch Die Nacht', An 8-year Comeback!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The German Top 40 chart for December 2, 2023, showcases a diverse blend of enduring hits and exciting new entries, reflecting the varied musical tastes of the German audience. This chart, a compilation of the top songs in Germany, offers a unique perspective on what's resonating with listeners in the country.

Helene Fischer leads the chart with her iconic hit "Atemlos Durch Die Nacht," reclaiming the number one position. This achievement underscores Fischer's significant impact on the German music scene and the enduring appeal of her music. The song's success is a testament to its catchy melody and Fischer's widespread popularity.

Following closely, Wham!'s "Last Christmas" holds the second spot, demonstrating the timeless appeal of this holiday classic. The song's consistent presence in the chart during the festive season illustrates its lasting impact and the nostalgia it evokes among listeners.



Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" occupies the third position, further cementing its status as a perennial holiday favorite. The song's annual return to the charts highlights its enduring popularity and the joy it brings to listeners during the holiday season.

A new entry, "Sonnenbank.mp3" by Yakary, debuts at number four, indicating a strong start and potential for further ascent. This fresh addition showcases the dynamic nature of the German music industry, with new artists and sounds continually emerging.

Rounding out the top five is Shakin' Stevens' "Merry Christmas Everyone," another seasonal classic that re-enters the chart every year. Its perennial popularity during the holiday season is a clear indication of its timeless charm and the festive spirit it embodies.

The chart also welcomes other new entries and re-entries of holiday songs, reflecting the onset of the festive season. Notable among these are "Jingle Bell Rock" by Bobby Helms and "Driving Home For Christmas" by Chris Rea, both re-entering the chart and adding to the holiday cheer.

This latest chart from the German Top 40 not only highlights the current favorites in the music world but also gives insights into emerging trends and artists who are shaping the future of music in Germany. With a blend of new entries, steady favorites, and seasonal classics, the chart is a vivid snapshot of the German music scene as of December 2, 2023.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0096610 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0049169063568115 secs