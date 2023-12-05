Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Bruce Springsteen Presents Platinum Award To Darlene Love At Her 'Love For The Holidays' Concert At The Town Hall
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Darlene Love fans shared a special moment with the singer during her "Love for the Holidays" concert at New York's Town Hall on Thursday, November 30 when Bruce Springsteen came on stage to present Darlene with an RIAA platinum album plaque for A Christmas Gift for You from Phil Spector, the groundbreaking multi-artist wall-of-sound holiday collection that introduced Darlene's "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" to the world in 1963.

Springsteen called Darlene "my forever crush" while singling out "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" as "the absolute greatest Christmas rock 'n' roll song of all time" and acknowledging "that song and Darlene have been a part of our holidays for 60 years."

"When we recorded it, we had no idea it would be a song that people would play for over 60 years," says Love, laughing. "But it's a great song. It's something that had never been done before: It's a great Christmas song and a rock 'n roll Christmas song. I never get tired of singing it. And I never really get tired of singing it because I only do it at Christmas time."

Darlene Love's "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" single has been certified 3x platinum by the RIAA as of April 7, 2023. Originally released November 22, 1963 on Philles Records, A Christmas Gift for You from Phil Spector is currently available through Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment.






