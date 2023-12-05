Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Classical 05/12/2023

Lithuanian Pianist Celebrates Family Liberation From Russian Oppression With Album Of Christmas Masterpieces

Hot Songs Around The World

Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
341 entries in 28 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
209 entries in 15 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
258 entries in 19 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
250 entries in 26 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
361 entries in 20 charts
Calm Down
Rema
965 entries in 23 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
416 entries in 27 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1782 entries in 33 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
237 entries in 24 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
50 entries in 23 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
191 entries in 16 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1171 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1020 entries in 25 charts
Atemlos Durch Die Nacht
Helene Fischer
436 entries in 7 charts
Lithuanian Pianist Celebrates Family Liberation From Russian Oppression With Album Of Christmas Masterpieces
BOSTON, MA. (Top40 Charts) A Concert Piano Christmas at Boston Symphony Hall is a splendid showcase of beloved Christmas songs and orchestral favorites in virtuoso transcriptions for solo piano, featuring internationally acclaimed, multiple prize-winning Lithuanian pianist Rasa Vitkauskaite. In a perfect mixture of classical mastery and festive tradition, Rasa offers a scintillating new take on these Christmas favorites recorded by four-time Grammy Award winner, Brad Michel, at world renowned Boston Symphony Hall. Last Light Productions, LLC is the executive producer of the album.

Rasa proudly hails from Lithuania, where her family suffered a long history of Soviet persecution and oppression: Her mother was born in exile in Siberia to a family of political deportees, and her father was a member of the unarmed human shield that defended Lithuania against the attempted Russian takeover shortly after Lithuania declared independence in 1990.

Had Soviet rule taken hold, Rasa, like her grandparents before her, would not have been permitted to openly celebrate Christmas, much less record this album. Rasa passionately supports the fight for Ukraine and promotes peace through her performances. She was also the recipient of a Kathryn Wasserman Davis grant supporting a concert tour for peace in Israel.

A member of the prestigious Steinway Artist roster, Rasa is the long-serving, critically acclaimed principal pianist of the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra. She has published many highly praised solo concerto, recital, and chamber music recordings, and has performed in more than 30 countries around the world. Rasa has been hailed for "artistry of poetic and observant sensitivity" (Gramophone) and "scintillating pianism" (Fanfare). Her 2021 CD including Mozart Concerto No. 20 in D Minor and Beethoven Concerto No. 3 in C Minor was praised as comparable to Rudolf Serkin's legendary recording with Leonard Bernstein and the New York Philharmonic.

The stellar production team for A Concert Piano Christmas at Boston Symphony Hall also includes producer Jonathan Cohler, and graphic designer John Godfrey.
From Tchaikovsky's Waltz of the Flowers (from "The Nutcracker") to Santa Claus is Comin' to Town, this jubilee delights and ignites the Christmas spirit. Rasa transforms these holiday favorites into world-class showpieces that marry the majesty and joyfulness of the Christmas season to a variety of favorite musical styles.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.2647631 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0049831867218018 secs