Founding Member Of Blue Oyster Cult, Albert Bouchard Set To Release The First Imaginos Graphic Novel

All the Imaginos albums are available now and feature reworks of classic Blue Öyster Cult tracks like "Astronomy," "E.T.I.," "Godzilla," "Cites on New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Albert Bouchard is best known as a founding member of Blue Öyster Cult. The original lineup sold millions of albums for Columbia Records, with such classic songs as "(Don't Fear) the Reaper" and the number one hit on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart "Burning for You." Bouchard contributed to songwriting and lead vocals on some of its greatest songs, such as "Cites on Flame With Rock and Roll."Albert Bouchard has recently completed the Imaginos trilogy with the release of Imaginos III - Mutant Reformation. Bouchard has shepherded the concept of Imaginos through its many incarnations over the years, translating Sandy Pearlman's feverish visions into sonic resonance. Now, he has translated that into the first part of the Imaginos graphic novel trilogy with the release of Imaginos I. The Imaginos I graphic novel recounts the first third of the Imaginos story as it weaves through the 12 songs from Albert Bouchard's ReImaginos album. This interactive graphic novel connects you to all 12 songs and includes a download card for the digital version, so you can immerse yourself in this interactive experience on your computer, phone, or tablet.Order here: https://www.dekoentertainment.com/albertbouchardAs Bouchard states, "Every aspect of the Imaginos story is being revealed a piece at a time. This volume is the first glimpse of what the story will look like. We are all very proud of this grand work." In addition to Bouchard and Deko, the third leg of this present day Imaginos creative team is the Kubert School Art Agency. Michael Kraiger, Placement Coordinator, has enjoyed Kubert's part in telling the Imaginos story, "This project was a step in a very interesting direction for us and a wonderful opportunity for some amazing artists to showcase their skills. The Imaginos mythos is fertile ground for graphic storytelling, melding it with Albert's music makes this a unique multimedia experience."All the Imaginos albums are available now and feature reworks of classic Blue Öyster Cult tracks like "Astronomy," "E.T.I.," "Godzilla," "Cites on Flame With Rock and Roll," and many more. Order your copy of ReImaginos, Imaginos II - Bombs Over Germany, and Imaginos III - Mutant Reformation here and get limited-edition bundles while supplies last: https://bit.ly/AlbertBouchard



