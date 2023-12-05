Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Charts / Awards 05/12/2023

Jack Harlow Maintains #1 Spot In World Singles Official Top 100 With 'Lovin On Me' For A Second Week

Hot Songs Around The World

Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
341 entries in 28 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
209 entries in 15 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
258 entries in 19 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
250 entries in 26 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
361 entries in 20 charts
Calm Down
Rema
965 entries in 23 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
416 entries in 27 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1782 entries in 33 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
237 entries in 24 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
50 entries in 23 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
191 entries in 16 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1171 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1020 entries in 25 charts
Atemlos Durch Die Nacht
Helene Fischer
436 entries in 7 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The World Singles Official Top 100 chart for December 2, 2023, presents an intriguing mix of enduring hits and exciting new entries, reflecting the diverse musical tastes of a global audience. This chart, compiled from a worldwide sample of Top 100 Sales Charts from 65 countries, offers a comprehensive view of the most popular singles globally.

Jack Harlow continues to dominate the chart with "Lovin On Me," holding the number one position for another week. This achievement underscores Harlow's significant impact on the international music scene and the universal appeal of his sound. The song's success is a testament to its catchy rhythm and Harlow's growing popularity.

Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" makes a significant leap to the second spot, demonstrating the timeless appeal of this holiday classic. The song's annual resurgence on the charts during the festive season illustrates its enduring popularity and the joy it brings to listeners worldwide.



"Prada" by Casso, Raye, & D-Block Europe maintains its position at number three, showcasing the global reach of this collaboration. The song's consistent performance on the chart is a reflection of the artists' growing fanbase and the increasing popularity of their music.

Tate McRae's "Greedy" holds steady at number four, further establishing her as a rising star in the music world. The song's success on the chart underscores McRae's talent and the universal appeal of her music.

Rounding out the top five is Wham!'s "Last Christmas," another seasonal favorite that re-enters the chart every year during the holiday season. Its perennial popularity highlights its enduring appeal and the nostalgia it evokes among listeners.

The chart also welcomes other new entries and re-entries of holiday songs, reflecting the onset of the festive season. Notable among these are "Jingle Bell Rock" by Bobby Helms and "Merry Christmas Everyone" by Shakin' Stevens, both re-entering the chart and adding to the holiday cheer.

This latest chart from the World Singles Official Top 100 not only highlights the current favorites in the music world but also gives insights into emerging trends and artists who are shaping the future of music globally. With a blend of new entries, steady favorites, and seasonal classics, the chart is a vivid snapshot of the global music scene as of December 2, 2023.






