|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
Jack Harlow Maintains #1 Spot In World Singles Official Top 100 With 'Lovin On Me' For A Second Week
|
Hot Songs Around The World
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
341 entries in 28 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
209 entries in 15 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
258 entries in 19 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
250 entries in 26 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
361 entries in 20 charts
Calm Down
Rema
965 entries in 23 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
416 entries in 27 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1782 entries in 33 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
237 entries in 24 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
50 entries in 23 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
191 entries in 16 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1171 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1020 entries in 25 charts
Atemlos Durch Die Nacht
Helene Fischer
436 entries in 7 charts
Most read news of the week
Worship Powerhouse Vocalist Anna Golden Joins Grammy-Winning Artist Chris Tomlin ?for 2023 Mini Christmas Tour
From Teddy Bears' "To Know Him Is To Love Him" To Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next": December 1st's #1 US Singles