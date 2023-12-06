Cher To Perform At Jingle Ball In New York City At Madison Square Garden





The star-studded lineup also features



iHeartRadio Z100's Jingle Ball 2023 marks the 27th time the event has been at Madison



Z100's Jingle Ball 2023 is part of the national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One, the season's biggest annual holiday music event that captures the music and holiday spirit of the iHeartRadio app with performances by this year's biggest artists in Tampa; Dallas/Ft. Worth; Los Angeles; Chicago; Detroit; New York; Boston; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; Atlanta; and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale.



iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour stops will be part of the exclusive television special on ABC, airing Dec. 21 at (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST/PST). The special will be available on demand and on Hulu the following day.



Proud partners of this year's national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball include presenting partner Capital One, The Hartford Small Business Insurance, Hilton Honors, M&M'S®, Marshalls, Mean Girls, Nurtec ODT Rimegepant, Save Our Musicians Foundation in collaboration with Airtab



Z100's Jingle Ball 2023 is also sponsored locally by Mercedes-Benz, NordicTrack, M&M'S®, Coca-Cola, Joah Beauty, Dunkin'®, Your local Honda Dealers, scünci®, Snapple®, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Cher has been added to the lineup for iHeartRadio Z100's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One. The annual holiday concert takes place on Friday, December 8 at the iconic Madison Square Garden.The star-studded lineup also features Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Pentatonix, David Kushner, Melanie Martinez and a special performance from Cher.iHeartRadio Z100's Jingle Ball 2023 marks the 27th time the event has been at Madison Square Garden, taking place at the iconic venue every year the event has been held since its inception in 1996.Z100's Jingle Ball 2023 is part of the national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One, the season's biggest annual holiday music event that captures the music and holiday spirit of the iHeartRadio app with performances by this year's biggest artists in Tampa; Dallas/Ft. Worth; Los Angeles; Chicago; Detroit; New York; Boston; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; Atlanta; and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale.iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour stops will be part of the exclusive television special on ABC, airing Dec. 21 at (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST/PST). The special will be available on demand and on Hulu the following day.Proud partners of this year's national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball include presenting partner Capital One, The Hartford Small Business Insurance, Hilton Honors, M&M'S®, Marshalls, Mean Girls, Nurtec ODT Rimegepant, Save Our Musicians Foundation in collaboration with Airtab Music and Open For An Icon, with more to be announced.Z100's Jingle Ball 2023 is also sponsored locally by Mercedes-Benz, NordicTrack, M&M'S®, Coca-Cola, Joah Beauty, Dunkin'®, Your local Honda Dealers, scünci®, Snapple®, Ariana Grande Fragrances, Panda Express, Lincoln Tech, NJ TRANSIT, Slomin's Home Security with more to be announced.



