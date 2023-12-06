The Stranglers Announce Special 50th Anniversary Live Summer Show At Caldicot Castle





https://open.spotify.com/artist/2DxlS3lTLFIq70S7ap5H3y New York, NY (Top40 Charts) British punk/rock icons, The Stranglers, bound into their 50thanniversary year with the announcement of a special live summer performance at Caldicot Castle, on Saturday 8 June. Sharing their 50thyear with Caldicot, as it celebrates 50 years of town status, this will be a glittering golden celebration that Caldicot will never forget. The Stranglers are one of the longest survivingbands to have originated in the UK punk scene,and they bring their special Golden Anniversary summer show to the precipice of punk power, as they are joined on the night by friends, Buzzcocks.Celebrating their ground-breaking career in the industry, which spans five incredible decades, The Stranglers will ignite Wales as they bring their extensive catalogue of chart hits to life in this one-off performance. Choosing the omnipotent medieval backdrop of Caldicot Castle as their stage, and with the open starry skies to drench them in moonlight, this promises to be a spectacular and unforgettable performance that punk fans won't want to miss."50 years, and what a raging punk journey the music of The Stranglers has had," comment the band, "There's such a wide and diverse catalogue of songs that we want to share with everyone, so we'll be hand selecting the best tracks to perform live on the night. Blasting out those punk/rock classics, under the Welsh sky and overlooked by the stony walls of Caldicot Castle, that's going to be a special experience for us all. And we'll be flying the flag for Caldicot too, as it celebrates its 50thyear of achieving town status, so it's a golden night for us and the town, and we'll be celebrating with you. A night to remember for everyone one. We can't wait."Tickets on sale from 10am Friday 1 Decemberhttps://myticket.co.uk/artists/the-stranglersThe Stranglers are an English rock band who emerged via thepunk rockscene. Scoring 23 UK Top 40 singles and 19 UK top 40 albums to date in a career spanning five decades, the Stranglers are one of the longest-surviving bands to have originated in the UK punk scene.Formed as the Guildford Stranglers in Guildford, Surrey, in early 1974, they originally built a following within the mid-1970s pub rock scene. While their aggressive, no-compromise attitude had them identified by the media with the emerging UK punk rock scene that followed, their idiosyncratic approach rarely followed any single musical genre, and the group went on to explore a variety of musical styles, from new wave, art rock and gothic rock through the sophisti-pop of some of their 1980s output. They had major mainstream success with their 1982 single 'Golden Brown'. Their other hits include 'No More Heroes', 'Peaches' 'Skin Deep' 'Always the Sun' and 'Big Thing Coming'.Buzzcocks are an English punk rock band singer-songwriter-guitarist Pete Shelley and singer-songwriter Howard Devoto formed in Bolton in 1976. During their career, the band combined elements of punk rock, power pop, and pop punk. They achieved commercial success with singles that fuse pop craftsmanship with rapid-fire punk energy; these singles were later collected on Singles Going Steady, an acclaimed compilation album music journalist and critic Ned Raggett described as a "punk masterpiece".https://thestranglers.co.uk/https://www.facebook.com/thestranglers/https://www.instagram.com/stranglersofficialhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9nz7lwupHQIIcZwq1mmewghttps://twitter.com/StranglersSitehttps://open.spotify.com/artist/0RUEHcBiENFEqxgicqS2ighttps://www.buzzcocks.com/https://www.facebook.com/buzzcocksofficial/https://twitter.com/Buzzcockshttps://open.spotify.com/artist/2DxlS3lTLFIq70S7ap5H3y



