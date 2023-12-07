|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
3rd Week In A Row: Jack Harlow Tops Airplay World Official Top 100 With 'Lovin On Me'
Hot Songs Around The World
Greedy
Tate McRae
251 entries in 26 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
362 entries in 20 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
417 entries in 27 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1782 entries in 33 charts
Calm Down
Rema
965 entries in 23 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
210 entries in 15 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
342 entries in 28 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
258 entries in 19 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
237 entries in 24 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
51 entries in 23 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
191 entries in 16 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1172 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1021 entries in 25 charts
Atemlos Durch Die Nacht
Helene Fischer
436 entries in 7 charts
Most read news of the week
Lithuanian Pianist Celebrates Family Liberation From Russian Oppression With Album Of Christmas Masterpieces
Country Rock Duo Eleyet McConnell Unveils Their Debut Album, Offering A Glimpse Into Their Perspective On The "Crazy World"