Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 07/12/2023

3rd Week In A Row: Jack Harlow Tops Airplay World Official Top 100 With 'Lovin On Me'

Hot Songs Around The World

Greedy
Tate McRae
251 entries in 26 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
362 entries in 20 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
417 entries in 27 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1782 entries in 33 charts
Calm Down
Rema
965 entries in 23 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
210 entries in 15 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
342 entries in 28 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
258 entries in 19 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
237 entries in 24 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
51 entries in 23 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
191 entries in 16 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1172 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1021 entries in 25 charts
Atemlos Durch Die Nacht
Helene Fischer
436 entries in 7 charts
3rd Week In A Row: Jack Harlow Tops Airplay World Official Top 100 With 'Lovin On Me'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Airplay World Official Top 100 chart for December 2, 2023, presents an exciting blend of enduring hits and fresh entries, reflecting the diverse musical tastes of a global audience. Compiled from a worldwide sample of 2650 Top 40 Radio Playlist Charts, this chart offers a unique perspective on the most popular singles on the radio globally.

Jack Harlow continues his reign at the top of the chart with "Lovin On Me," maintaining the number one position. This achievement underscores Harlow's significant impact on the international music scene and the universal appeal of his sound. The song's success is a testament to its catchy rhythm and Harlow's growing popularity.

"Prada" by Casso, Raye, & D-Block Europe holds the second spot, showcasing the global reach of this collaboration. The song's consistent performance on the chart is a reflection of the artists' growing fanbase and the increasing popularity of their music.



Dua Lipa's "Houdini" climbs to the third position, further cementing her status as a global pop icon. The song's rise in the chart is indicative of Lipa's consistent ability to produce chart-topping hits that resonate with a broad audience.

Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" moves up to the fourth spot, demonstrating the timeless appeal of this holiday classic. The song's annual resurgence on the charts during the festive season illustrates its enduring popularity and the joy it brings to listeners worldwide.

Rounding out the top five is Wham!'s "Last Christmas," another seasonal favorite that re-enters the chart every year during the holiday season. Its perennial popularity highlights its enduring appeal and the nostalgia it evokes among listeners.

The chart also features other new entries and re-entries of holiday songs, reflecting the onset of the festive season. Notable among these are "Jingle Bell Rock" by Bobby Helms and "Merry Christmas Everyone" by Shakin' Stevens, both re-entering the chart and adding to the holiday cheer.

This latest chart from the Airplay World Official Top 100 not only highlights the current favorites in the music world but also gives insights into emerging trends and artists who are shaping the future of music globally. With a blend of new entries, steady favorites, and seasonal classics, the chart is a vivid snapshot of the global music scene as of December 2, 2023.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0101199 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0045342445373535 secs