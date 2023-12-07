Arena Stage To Extend Its Smash Hit "Swept Away"





youtube.com/user/arenastage1 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Captivating audiences from 45 states (plus the District of Columbia) and all over the globe - audiences are flying in from as far as the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Japan - Arena Stage's production of Swept Away was a smash hit before it even began. The company today announced a two-week extension through January 14, 2024, to meet audience demand, continuing performances at Arena Stage's Kreeger Theater at the Mead Center for American Theater for the duration. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit arenastage.org/sweptaway.The Arena Stage production of John Logan's and The Avett Brothers' electrifying new musical - directed by Michael Mayer and choreographed by David Neumann - has been a box office hit, grossing $1 million by its first preview on November 25, and leaving a lasting impact on audiences who have come to D.C. for its East Coast premiere."I've been so delighted to see audiences fall in love with this soaring story of redemption told through The Avett Brothers' stunning music," said Arena Stage Artistic Director Hana S. Sharif. "How wonderful to be able to continue sharing this with D.C.""It has been thrilling to witness the overwhelming response that audiences have had to Swept Away," shared Scott Avett of The Avett Brothers. "We're excited that even more folks will be able to experience this very special piece of theater through January 14.""I'm thrilled more audiences will get a chance to see our show," said Logan. "It's a story I've been longing to tell since 2017, so it's personally very gratifying that we'll get to tell it for a bit longer.""I'm deeply grateful that the response to our show has been so overwhelmingly positive, and that Arena Stage will make it possible for even more audiences to experience the story our extraordinary company is delivering," added Mayer. Arena Stage offers a range of affordable ways for audience members to snag an in-demand ticket:Theatergoers 30 and under are encouraged to take advantage of Arena Stage's Pay Your Age program where, just as the name says, your age determines the price;Full-time students can purchase tickets at 35% off;Members of the U.S. military community, active first responders, and educators save 20%; andRush tickets: Beginning two hours before the performance, a limited number of $30 tickets (plus applicable fees) may be available for sale in person only at the Arena Sales Office, subject to availability. Limit 2 per person.Learn more about Arena's ticket savings programs at arenastage.org/savings-programs.PRODUCTION INFORMATIONSWEPT AWAYBook by John Logan Music and Lyrics by The Avett BrothersDirected by Michael MayerChoreographed by David NeumannBy Special Arrangement with Matthew Masten, Sean Hudock, and Madison Wells LiveIn the Kreeger Theater | November 25, 2023 - January 14, 2024ABOUT: When a violent storm sinks their whaling ship off the coast of New Bedford, Mass., the four survivors face a reckoning: how far will they go to stay alive? And can they live with the consequences? With music and lyrics from The Avett Brothers ("America's Biggest Roots Band," Rolling Stone), whose 2004 "Mignonette" was inspired by an 1884 shipwreck and the struggle of four men to survive, Swept Away is an electrifying, soul-stirring new musical exploring how facing tragedy can open the door to forgiveness… if only we'll let it.CAST:Ensemble / u/s Mate: Hunter Brown*Ensemble / u/s Mate: Matt DeAngelis*Captain: Wayne Duvall* Little Brother: Adrian Blake Enscoe*Ensemble / Dance Captain / u/s Captain: Taurean Everett*Mate: John Gallagher, Jr.*Ensemble / u/s Big Brother Little Brother: Cameron Johnson*Ensemble / u/s Big Brother Little Brother: Brandon Kalm*Ensemble / Partial Swing: Michael J. Mainwaring*Ensemble / u/s Captain: Orville Mendoza*Ensemble / u/s Captain: Tyrone L. Robinson*Big Brother: Stark Sands*Ensemble / Partial Swing: John Sygar*Ensemble / Partial Swing: Jamari Johnson Williams*CREATIVE TEAM:Book: John Logan Music and Lyrics: The Avett BrothersDirector: Michael MayerChoreographer: David Neumann Music Supervisor: Brian Usifer Music Arrangement & Orchestrations: Brian Usifer and Chris Miller Music Director: Will Van DykeSet Designer: Rachel HauckCostume Designer: Susan HilfertyLighting Designer: Kevin AdamsSound Designer: John ShiversNew York Casting Director: Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini, and Alexandre Bleau, C.S.A.DC Casting: Joseph PinzonAssociate Director: Johanna McKeonAssociate Choreographer: Brian MunnAssociate Music Director: Matt DeitchmanStage Manager: Matthew Leiner*Assistant Stage Manager: Alice M. Pollitt*Assistant Stage Manager: Marne Anderson*Assistant Stage Manager: Jalon Payton**Members of Actors' Equity AssociationSwept Away is made possible through generous funding from Decker Anstrom and Sherry Hiemstra with additional support from Linda A. Baumann, Bonnie Feld, Daniel Korengold, Martha Dippell and Ourisman Automotive of Virginia, and Ilene and Steven Rosenthal.PLAN YOUR VISITTICKETS: Tickets are $79-$149 plus applicable fees. Ticket prices and availability are subject to change. Arena Stage's many savings programs include "pay your age" tickets for those aged 30 and under, student discounts, and "Southwest Nights" for those living and working in the District's Southwest neighborhood. To learn more, visit arenastage.org/savings-programs.Tickets are available at arenastage.org. Tickets may also be purchased by phone at 202-488-3300, or in person at the Sales Office at 1101 Sixth Street, SW, D.C., Tuesday-Sunday, 12-8 p.m.Sales Office/Subscriptions: 202-488-3300Group Sales Hotline for 10+ Tickets: 202-488-4380PERFORMANCE DATES:Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday at 7:30 p.m.Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8 p.m.Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.Weekday matinees at 12 p.m. on December 8, 20, 27, and 29No performances on December 31 or January 2Early Curtains: Sunday, December 10 at 1 p.m. and Sunday, December 10 at 6 p.m.Southwest Nights: Thursday, January 4 at 8 p.m. and Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 p.m.Audio-Described Performance: Saturday, December 9 at 2 p.m.ASL-Interpreted Performance: Saturday, December 23 at 8 p.m.Mask-Required Performances: Tuesday, December 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, December 24 at 2 p.m.; Wednesday, December 27 at 12 p.m.; and Saturday, December 30 at 8 p.m.Closed Captioning: GalaPro begins Thursday, December 7Post-Show ConversationsConnect with the show beyond the performance at a post-show conversation with staff and artists on December 12 following the 7:30 p.m. performance; December 14 following the 8 p.m. performance; and on December 8, 20, and 27 following the 12 p.m. matinees.Full Calendar: arenastage.org/tickets/calendarSAFETY: Arena Stage recommends but does not require that patrons wear facial masks in our theater except in our occasional mask-required performance. These conditions are subject to change, and Arena continues to consult with medical professionals, monitor government best practice recommendations, and engage in industry trainings to ensure the health and safety of our patrons, artists, and staff. For up-to-date information, visit arenastage.org/safety.TRAVEL: Limited parking is available in Arena Stage's on-site garage for $18 to $30, including drive-up valet parking for $30. Call 202-488-3300 to purchase in advance. For more information on transportation and other parking options around the Mead Center, visit arenastage.org/transportation.For complete 2023/24 Season details, visit arenastage.org/season.The first racially integrated theater in our nation's capital and a pioneer of the regional theater movement, Arena Stage was founded on August 16, 1950, in Washington, D.C., by Zelda Fichandler, Tom Fichandler, and Edward Mangum. Today—nearly 75 years later—Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater is a national center dedicated to American voices and artists. We produce plays of all that is passionate, profound, deep, and dangerous in the American spirit, and present diverse and ground-breaking work from some of the best artists around the country. Consistently contributing to the American theatrical lexicon by commissioning and developing new plays, Arena Stage impacts the lives of over 10,000 students annually through its work in community engagement and serves a diverse annual audience of more than 300,000. arenastage.orgtwitter.com/arenastageinstagram.com/arenastageyoutube.com/user/arenastage1



