Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 07/12/2023

Long Beach, CA Hardcore 5-Piece '92 Blazes Its Own Trail With A Nod To The Past On Debut Single "Culture"

Hot Songs Around The World

Calm Down
Rema
967 entries in 23 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
350 entries in 28 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
266 entries in 19 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
418 entries in 27 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1782 entries in 33 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
264 entries in 26 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
210 entries in 15 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
369 entries in 20 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
246 entries in 24 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
191 entries in 16 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
56 entries in 23 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1182 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1031 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
585 entries in 23 charts
Long Beach, CA Hardcore 5-Piece '92 Blazes Its Own Trail With A Nod To The Past On Debut Single "Culture"
LOS ANGELES (Top40 Charts) Long Beach, CA hardcore outfit '92 heralds its partnership with Rude Records with today's release of the 5-piece's debut single "Culture", a searingly bold introduction to this fiercely political unit.

Frontman and main lyricist Jabril Ward says, "Upon hearing Nick (drums) and Brandon's (guitar) demo, I immediately sensed the need for gritty lyrics to ride the wave of that intense riff. "Culture" isn't just a record—it's a bold proclamation of abduction, theft, and the consequences of generations internalizing the brainwashing embedded in their family tree and bloodline. It's rebellion in the name of liberty."

'92 Lineup
Jabril Ward: Vox
Brandon DeVincenzo: Guitar
Cole Patterson: Guitar
Quinn Barnum: Bass
Nick Sturz: Drums

Stream the new single "Culture" here: https://music.ruderecords.com/culture
Stream the visualizer below:

www.instagram.com/ninexdeuce
www.facebook.com/ninexdeuce
www.instagram.com/ruderecords
www.facebook.com/ruderecords
https://twitter.com/ruderecords
www.youtube.com/user/ruderecords
https://tiktok.com/@ruderecords






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.2150350 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0050525665283203 secs