Long Beach, CA Hardcore 5-Piece '92 Blazes Its Own Trail With A Nod To The Past On Debut Single "Culture"

Long Beach, CA hardcore outfit '92 heralds its partnership with Rude Records with today's release of the 5-piece's debut single " Culture ", a searingly bold introduction to this fiercely political unit.Frontman and main lyricist Jabril Ward says, "Upon hearing Nick (drums) and Brandon's (guitar) demo, I immediately sensed the need for gritty lyrics to ride the wave of that intense riff. " Culture " isn't just a record—it's a bold proclamation of abduction, theft, and the consequences of generations internalizing the brainwashing embedded in their family tree and bloodline. It's rebellion in the name of liberty."'92 LineupJabril Ward: Vox Brandon DeVincenzo: GuitarCole Patterson: GuitarQuinn Barnum: BassNick Sturz: Drums




