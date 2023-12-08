"Risk It All," The Captivating Duet From Multi-Platinum Award-Winning Superstars Usher & H.E.R., Out Today





Risk It All brings together these two award-winning superstars for a special collaboration. H.E.R., who also stars in the film, produced the song and co-wrote it with renowned songwriter Jimmy Napes. This duet encapsulates the raw emotion and enduring strength of the film's narratives: risk, love and liberation. USHER's signature smooth tones blend seamlessly with H.E.R.'s soulful depth, creating a hymn of resilience and courage. Risk It All is the follow-up to the soundtrack's first single, Alicia Keys' stunning Lifeline.

The score for the film, composed by Kris Bowers, will be released on December 25.

More news on the soundtrack, including the full tracklisting, will be announced soon!



Over the course of five years - with 25 GRAMMY nominations and five wins to date, an Academy Award and an Emmy - singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist

H.E.R.'s 2016 debut EP, "H.E.R. Volume 1," was met with critical acclaim, as the world was just beginning to learn about this teenage wunderkind. "H.E.R. Volume 2" arrived a year later and reached the Top 10 Billboard R&B charts. H.E.R.'s eponymous compilation project in 2017 marked a whole new era for the artist in a short amount of time. The GRAMMY Award-winning, RIAA-certified Platinum body of work topped the Billboard R&B charts, armed with hit singles like the Platinum "

In 2019,

Regarded as one of music's most admired and respected musicians at only 26 years old,



USHER has changed music, culture, and countless lives. The multiple GRAMMY Award-winning diamond-selling international megastar, actor, dancer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist inspires change yet again in 2023 and beyond.

Beyond selling over 80 million records worldwide and collecting dozens of awards, he has simultaneously lit up the small screen on NBC's The Voice and the big screen in blockbusters such as Hustlers. He has also tirelessly distinguished himself as a devout humanitarian, raising tens of millions of dollars for various causes and uplifting youth via his New Look Foundation. Since 1999 he has been providing opportunities for young people in underserved communities and enabling them to flourish and achieve seemingly impossible dreams. A true outlier, he is equally at home on the stage of his sold-out My Way Las



Warner Bros.

