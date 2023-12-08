Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Release New Ballad 'Way Back When'



"Way Back When" follows the November 10th release of an acoustic version of the band's #1 Americana single "Find Your People" and is the first new track to be released since their critically acclaimed ninth studio album Strangers No More came out on June 7th via



It has been a banner year for Holcomb and his band who made their Macy's Thanksgiving Day



On the live front, the band returned to Bonnaroo on June 18th, spent the summer on the road as direct support for



On top of all that Strangers No More earned Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors an Americana



Holcomb celebrates community, collaboration, and his love for contemporary American



Confirmed Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Tour Dates:

Dec. 20 in Memphis, TN at Orpheum Theatre%

Dec. 21 in Nashville, TN at Schermerhorn Symphony Center%

Feb. 14 in Greenville, SC at Peace Center Concert Hall%

Feb. 15 in Durham, NC at Carolina Theatre%

Feb. 16 in Durham, NC at Carolina Theatre%

Feb. 17 in Charleston, SC at Charleston

Feb. 19 in Greeneville, TN at Niswonger Performing Arts Center%

Feb. 20 in York, PA at Appell Center for the Performing Arts%

Feb. 21 in Morgantown, WV at The Metropolitan Theatre%

Feb. 22 in Rocky Mount, VA at Harvester Performance Center%

Feb. 24 in Lakeland, FL at Polk Theatre%

Feb. 25 in Jacksonville, FL at Florida Theatre%

Feb. 27 in Auburn, AL at Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center%

Feb. 28 in Huntsville, AL at Von Braun Center - Mars

Feb. 29 in Winfield, AL at The Pastime Theatre%

April. 3 in Lexington, KY at Manchester

April 4 in Knoxville, TN at The Mill & Mine

April 5 in Atlanta, GA at The Eastern

April 6 in Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore Charlotte

April 9 in Wilmington, NC at Greenfield Amphitheater

April 10 in Washington, DC at 9:30 Club

April 11 in Fairfield, CT at The Warehouse at FTC

April 12 in New York, NY at The Bowery Ballroom

April 14 in Bethlehem, PA at Musikfest Café

April 15 in Columbus, OH at Newport

April 16 in Milwaukee, WI at Turner Hall Ballroom

April 18 in Chicago, IL at House of Blues

April 19 in St. Louis, MO at The Hawthorn

April 21 in Miramar Beach, FL at Moon Crush

April 25 in Austin, TX at Scoot Inn

April 26 in Houston, TX at White Oak

April 27 in Dallas, TX at Longhorn Ballroom

April 28 in Oklahoma City, OK at Tower Theatre

April 30 in Kansas City, MO at Knuckleheads Saloon

May 1 in Omaha, NE at Slowdown

May 3 in Denver, CO at Summit

May 4 in Salt Lake City, UT at The Commonwealth Room

May 6 in Portland, OR at Revolution Hall

May 7 in Seattle, WA at Neptune Theatre

May 9 in San Francisco, CA at The Fillmore

May 11 in Los Angeles, CA at The Fonda Theatre

May 12 in Solana Beach, CA at

May 14 in Tucson, AZ at Rialto Theatre

May 17 in Nashville, TN at The Ryman

May 18 in Nashville, TN at The Ryman

%Drew & Ellie Shows. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Holcomb's warm vocal tones are accompanied by piano and strings, creating a song that will pull on your heart strings from start to finish."Way Back When" follows the November 10th release of an acoustic version of the band's #1 Americana single "Find Your People" and is the first new track to be released since their critically acclaimed ninth studio album Strangers No More came out on June 7th via Magnolia Music.It has been a banner year for Holcomb and his band who made their Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade debut on November 23rd performing "Find Your People" on the Igniting Memories Solo Stove float. In July they returned to CBS Saturday Morning to perform "Find Your People" along with "All the Money in the World" and "Fly," and they made their first ever appearance on Live with Kelly & Mark on October 3rd.On the live front, the band returned to Bonnaroo on June 18th, spent the summer on the road as direct support for Darius Rucker, and have been out all fall both headlining and supporting The Head and The Heart. In addition, they have announced tour dates through May 2024, Holcomb announced a solo tour of Europe in January 2024, and outside of their annual Neighborly Christmas Shows later this month, Drew and his wife Ellie Holcomb will be out on their Feels Like Home tour in February 2024.On top of all that Strangers No More earned Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors an Americana Music Association UK nomination for "International Album of the Year" alongside Allison Russell's The Returner and Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit's Weathervanes and saw the band gaining more than 5 MILLION new listeners on Spotify alone.Holcomb celebrates community, collaboration, and his love for contemporary American Roots music with his longtime bandmates - Nathan Dugger (guitar), Rich Brinsfield (bass), Will Sayles (drums), and Ian Miller (keys) on the new LP and it has resonated. Listen to "Way Back When" and Strangers No More again HERE and look for Holcomb and his band on the road this year and next.Confirmed Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Tour Dates:Dec. 20 in Memphis, TN at Orpheum Theatre%Dec. 21 in Nashville, TN at Schermerhorn Symphony Center%Feb. 14 in Greenville, SC at Peace Center Concert Hall%Feb. 15 in Durham, NC at Carolina Theatre%Feb. 16 in Durham, NC at Carolina Theatre%Feb. 17 in Charleston, SC at Charleston Music Hall%Feb. 19 in Greeneville, TN at Niswonger Performing Arts Center%Feb. 20 in York, PA at Appell Center for the Performing Arts%Feb. 21 in Morgantown, WV at The Metropolitan Theatre%Feb. 22 in Rocky Mount, VA at Harvester Performance Center%Feb. 24 in Lakeland, FL at Polk Theatre%Feb. 25 in Jacksonville, FL at Florida Theatre%Feb. 27 in Auburn, AL at Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center%Feb. 28 in Huntsville, AL at Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall%Feb. 29 in Winfield, AL at The Pastime Theatre%April. 3 in Lexington, KY at Manchester Music HallApril 4 in Knoxville, TN at The Mill & MineApril 5 in Atlanta, GA at The EasternApril 6 in Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore CharlotteApril 9 in Wilmington, NC at Greenfield AmphitheaterApril 10 in Washington, DC at 9:30 ClubApril 11 in Fairfield, CT at The Warehouse at FTCApril 12 in New York, NY at The Bowery BallroomApril 14 in Bethlehem, PA at Musikfest CaféApril 15 in Columbus, OH at Newport Music HallApril 16 in Milwaukee, WI at Turner Hall BallroomApril 18 in Chicago, IL at House of BluesApril 19 in St. Louis, MO at The HawthornApril 21 in Miramar Beach, FL at Moon Crush Music FestivalApril 25 in Austin, TX at Scoot InnApril 26 in Houston, TX at White Oak Music HallApril 27 in Dallas, TX at Longhorn BallroomApril 28 in Oklahoma City, OK at Tower TheatreApril 30 in Kansas City, MO at Knuckleheads SaloonMay 1 in Omaha, NE at SlowdownMay 3 in Denver, CO at Summit Music HallMay 4 in Salt Lake City, UT at The Commonwealth RoomMay 6 in Portland, OR at Revolution HallMay 7 in Seattle, WA at Neptune TheatreMay 9 in San Francisco, CA at The FillmoreMay 11 in Los Angeles, CA at The Fonda TheatreMay 12 in Solana Beach, CA at Belly Up TavernMay 14 in Tucson, AZ at Rialto TheatreMay 17 in Nashville, TN at The RymanMay 18 in Nashville, TN at The Ryman%Drew & Ellie Shows.



