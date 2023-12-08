Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Release New Ballad 'Way Back When'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Holcomb's warm vocal tones are accompanied by piano and strings, creating a song that will pull on your heart strings from start to finish.
"Way Back When" follows the November 10th release of an acoustic version of the band's #1 Americana single "Find Your People" and is the first new track to be released since their critically acclaimed ninth studio album Strangers No More came out on June 7th via Magnolia
Music.
It has been a banner year for Holcomb and his band who made their Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
debut on November 23rd performing "Find Your People" on the Igniting Memories Solo Stove float. In July they returned to CBS Saturday Morning to perform "Find Your People" along with "All the Money in the World" and "Fly," and they made their first ever appearance on Live with Kelly
& Mark on October 3rd.
On the live front, the band returned to Bonnaroo on June 18th, spent the summer on the road as direct support for Darius
Rucker, and have been out all fall both headlining and supporting The Head and The Heart. In addition, they have announced tour dates through May 2024, Holcomb announced a solo tour of Europe
in January 2024, and outside of their annual Neighborly Christmas Shows later this month, Drew and his wife Ellie Holcomb
will be out on their Feels Like Home tour in February 2024.
On top of all that Strangers No More earned Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors an Americana Music
Association UK nomination for "International Album of the Year" alongside Allison
Russell's The Returner and Jason Isbell
& The 400 Unit's Weathervanes and saw the band gaining more than 5 MILLION new listeners on Spotify alone.
Holcomb celebrates community, collaboration, and his love for contemporary American Roots
music with his longtime bandmates - Nathan Dugger (guitar), Rich Brinsfield (bass), Will Sayles (drums), and Ian Miller (keys) on the new LP and it has resonated. Listen to "Way Back When" and Strangers No More again HERE and look for Holcomb and his band on the road this year and next.
Confirmed Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Tour Dates:
Dec. 20 in Memphis, TN at Orpheum Theatre%
Dec. 21 in Nashville, TN at Schermerhorn Symphony Center%
Feb. 14 in Greenville, SC at Peace Center Concert Hall%
Feb. 15 in Durham, NC at Carolina Theatre%
Feb. 16 in Durham, NC at Carolina Theatre%
Feb. 17 in Charleston, SC at Charleston Music
Hall%
Feb. 19 in Greeneville, TN at Niswonger Performing Arts Center%
Feb. 20 in York, PA at Appell Center for the Performing Arts%
Feb. 21 in Morgantown, WV at The Metropolitan Theatre%
Feb. 22 in Rocky Mount, VA at Harvester Performance Center%
Feb. 24 in Lakeland, FL at Polk Theatre%
Feb. 25 in Jacksonville, FL at Florida Theatre%
Feb. 27 in Auburn, AL at Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center%
Feb. 28 in Huntsville, AL at Von Braun Center - Mars Music
Hall%
Feb. 29 in Winfield, AL at The Pastime Theatre%
April. 3 in Lexington, KY at Manchester Music
Hall
April 4 in Knoxville, TN at The Mill & Mine
April 5 in Atlanta, GA at The Eastern
April 6 in Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore Charlotte
April 9 in Wilmington, NC at Greenfield Amphitheater
April 10 in Washington, DC at 9:30 Club
April 11 in Fairfield, CT at The Warehouse at FTC
April 12 in New York, NY at The Bowery Ballroom
April 14 in Bethlehem, PA at Musikfest Café
April 15 in Columbus, OH at Newport Music
Hall
April 16 in Milwaukee, WI at Turner Hall Ballroom
April 18 in Chicago, IL at House of Blues
April 19 in St. Louis, MO at The Hawthorn
April 21 in Miramar Beach, FL at Moon Crush Music
Festival
April 25 in Austin, TX at Scoot Inn
April 26 in Houston, TX at White Oak Music
Hall
April 27 in Dallas, TX at Longhorn Ballroom
April 28 in Oklahoma City, OK at Tower Theatre
April 30 in Kansas City, MO at Knuckleheads Saloon
May 1 in Omaha, NE at Slowdown
May 3 in Denver, CO at Summit Music
Hall
May 4 in Salt Lake City, UT at The Commonwealth Room
May 6 in Portland, OR at Revolution Hall
May 7 in Seattle, WA at Neptune Theatre
May 9 in San Francisco, CA at The Fillmore
May 11 in Los Angeles, CA at The Fonda Theatre
May 12 in Solana Beach, CA at Belly
Up Tavern
May 14 in Tucson, AZ at Rialto Theatre
May 17 in Nashville, TN at The Ryman
May 18 in Nashville, TN at The Ryman
%Drew & Ellie Shows.