Royel Otis Share New Single 'Heading For The Door'

May 22 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Royel Otis continue to storm the US Alternative Radio charts with their hit single "Sofa King." The song is making waves across the US as new fans discover their undeniable indie rock magic. Their debut album PRATTS & PAIN is out Feb 16th on Ourness which will be followed by a 2024 North American headline tour, which includes recently announced festival performances at Kilby Block Party & Shaky Knees.Today Royel Otis is sharing another single, the nostalgic dream pop infused "Heading For The Door." The band share "Some of us understand that peace is precious but when the chaos starts to overcome just sit and accept it." Fans can also grab a limited edition 7" of "Heading For The Door" through Dan Carey's Speedy Wunderground on Jan 12 with an exclusive dub remix "Heading For the Dub," pre-order now.The new track follows lead single "Fried Rice," of which Billboard said "it's easy to imagine this one soundtracking an episode of The O.C." It also follows the release of a live video for "Sofa King," which recently cracked #25 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay Chart.Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dan Carey (Wet Leg), PRATTS & PAIN is the first jewel in the crown for Otis Pavlovic and Royel Maddell. Their resulting efforts swing between melodic, pop-inspired indie and woozy psych that never stays to one lane. Handbraking towards psychedelic weirdness and dissonant noise, Royel Otis have no issue keeping all who listen on their toes. After the release of three EPs that took the band on a fast-track ride to global notoriety, PRATTS & PAIN unites the record for their next chapter, adventures abound with no limits.Most recently, Royel Otis was nominated as Breakthrough Artist for the 2023 ARIA Awards. The recognition follows a sold-out multiple-date Australian tour, and sold out UK and European tour, including performances at Leeds and Reading Festival, Electric Picnic, Pukkelpop, End of the Road and more, all achieved in the first half of 2023 - and in support of their third EP, Sofa Kings. From cleaning up 'Ones to Watch' lists by the likes of Matt Wilkinson at Apple Music 1 and NME to earning Spotify's RADAR Artist recognition, and being featured in Vogue and GQ, to taping a coveted Maida Vale session, Royel Otis only continue their ascending trajectory.Tour Dates 2024:April 23 - St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & HallApril 24 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln HallApril 26 - Toronto, ON @ Longboat HallApril 27 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music BarApril 28 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog ShopMay 1 - New York, NY @ RacketMay 2 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda'sMay 3 - Washington, DC @ DC9May 4 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's CradleMay 5th - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky KneesMay 8 - Austin, TX @ ParishMay 9 - Dallas, TX @ Rubber Gloves (Indoors)May 11 - Denver, CO @ Meow WolfMay 12th - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court Block PartyMay 15 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel LoungeMay 18 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw StopMay 20 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi StudiosMay 21 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox CabaretMay 22 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern



