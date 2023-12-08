The Killers Abandon Planned Album Due To Lack Of "Authenticity"





8 - London, The O2 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Killers have revealed that they abandoned their planned upcoming album because it lacked authenticity. Frontman Brandon Flowers and the band admitted that the new sound didn't feel right, and they decided to halt the production of the originally intended album. Flowers explained to The Sun newspaper that the synth-heavy direction they were exploring didn't resonate authentically with them at the moment, despite their love for synth music and influential bands like New Order and Depeche Mode.Previously, Flowers had discussed scrapping a full Killers album despite prior promises of new music, realizing midway through recording that it wasn't aligning with their artistic vision. He stated that their identity as The Killers and their musical fulfillment shifted towards projects like the 2021 album 'Pressure Machine.'On December 8, the band released a vibrant and trance-influenced track titled 'Spirit,' which serves as the final addition to their new greatest hits album, 'Rebel Diamonds.' This compilation commemorates their two-decade-long career, featuring iconic tracks like 'Mr. Brightside,' 'When You Were Young,' and 'Human,' alongside more recent standalone hits such as 'Boy' and 'Your Side Of Town.'Throughout their career, The Killers have delivered numerous albums, starting with their influential debut, 'Hot Fuss' (2004), followed by 'Sam's Town' (2006), 'Day and Age' (2008), 'Battle Born' (2012), 'Don't Waste Your Wishes' (2016), the critically acclaimed 'Wonderful Wonderful' (2017), the stellar 'Imploding The Mirage' (2020), and their latest creation, 'Pressure Machine' (2021).In a teaser for the album, lead vocalist Flowers reflects, "See, it's been said that what's remembered lives, and we've racked up stadiums full of memories in the past twenty years, enough to fill lifetimes. Twenty songs for twenty years."Additionally, The Killers have revealed extra dates and the supporting act for their 'Rebel Diamonds' greatest hits UK and Ireland arena tour. Responding to overwhelming demand during early ticket pre-sales, the band added four more dates in Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow, and London. For tickets and a complete list of dates, visit the official website.The Killers 2024 'Rebel Diamonds' UK and Ireland tour dates are:JUNE12 - Dublin, 3Arena14 - Dublin, 3Arena15 - Dublin, 3Arena18 - Manchester, Co-Op Live19 - Manchester, Co-Op Live21 - Manchester, Co-Op Live22 - Manchester, Co-Op Live25 - Glasgow, Ovo Hydro26 - Glasgow, Ovo Hydro27 - Glasgow, Ovo HydroJULY4 - London, The O25 - London, The O27 - London, The O28 - London, The O2



