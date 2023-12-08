Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Metal / Hard Rock 08/12/2023

Guns N' Roses Release New Single "The General"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Guns N' Roses debuted their new single titled, "The General" via Geffen Records.
"The General" stands out as the band's second release of 2023, following their summer single "Perhaps". Guns N' Roses initially debuted "The General" to a sold-out hometown audience during their two-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA. Since then, fans have anxiously awaited the official arrival of "The General."

The chorus of The General, a slow-burner that features one of Axl Rose's more anguished vocals, opens with the lines, "My only regret is that I never took the time to forgive all those unspoken feelings" while the pre-chorus finds a him singing, "Can anybody tell me why the pain, it just won't stop?"

Last month, Guns N' Roses concluded their blockbuster 2023 world tour, which sold 1.3 million tickets around the world. The tour marked the band's largest run to date and consisted of acclaimed performances across European stadiums and arenas. Their run included headlining festivals including Glastonbury and London's Hyde Park. The band's North American leg included sold-out performances at historic venues such as the Hollywood Bowl and MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, as well as a co-headlining performance at Power Trip in Indio with AC/DC and Metallica.

Around the world, the band's shows have only gotten bigger and bolder. The group's now-legendary three-hour-plus sets have evolved with sought-after fan favorites in addition to newly dusted-off gems from their back catalog, leaving ardent audiences in awe."






