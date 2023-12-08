Def Leppard & Journey Unveil Joint US Tour For 2024





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In the 2024 summer, Def Leppard and Journey will hit the road for a co-headline tour! They will make stops in 23 cities, starting with a performance in St. Louis on July 6, followed by shows in Orlando, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Nashville, Philadelphia, Hershey, Pittsburgh and more. The Summer Stadium Tour 2024 will come to an end in Denver on September 8.Joining the bands on the lengthy run will be Heart, Cheap Trick and The Steve Miller Band, who will perform as special guests on select dates. Rock Brigade Concert Club members get exclusive first access to pre-sale tickets and VIP Packages on Tuesday, December 12 (10am) at https://DefLeppardRockBrigade.comGeneral tickets will go on sale Friday, December 15 with a special fan pre-sale on Tuesday, December 12 (11am). Visit https://DefLeppardJourney2024.com for tour dates + ticketing information.2024 TOUR DATES:July 6 - St. Louis, MO (Busch Stadium)^July 10 - Orlando, FL (Camping World Stadium)^July 13 - Atlanta, GA (Truist Park)*July 15 - Chicago, IL (Wrigley Field)*July 18 - Detroit, MI (Comerica Park)*July 20 - Nashville, TN (Nissan Stadium)*July 23 - Philadelphia, PA (Citizens Bank Park)*July 25 - Hershey, PA (Hersheypark Stadium)*July 27 - Pittsburgh, PA (PNC Park)*July 30 - Cleveland, OH (Progressive Field)+August 2 - Toronto, ON (Rogers Centre)+August 5 - Boston, MA (Fenway Park)+August 7 - Flushing, NY (Citi Field)*August 12 - Arlington, TX (Globe Life Field)*August 14 - Houston, TX (Minute Maid Park)*August 16 - San Antonio, TX (Alamodome)*August 19 - Minneapolis, MN (Target Field)*August 23 - Phoenix, AZ (Chase Field)*August 25 - Los Angeles, CA (SoFi Stadium)*August 28 - San Francisco, CA (Oracle Park)*August 30 - San Diego, CA (Petco Park)* September 4 - Seattle, WA (T-Mobile Park)^ September 8 - Denver, CO (Coors Field)^*with Steve Miller Band^with Cheap Trick+with Heart.



