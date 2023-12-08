Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
3 For 3: Jack Harlow Leads Europe Official Top 100 With 'Lovin On Me'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Europe Official Top 100 chart for December 2, 2023, showcases a dynamic mix of enduring hits and exciting new entries, reflecting the diverse musical tastes across Europe. Compiled by Top40-Charts.com, this chart offers a comprehensive view of the most popular songs in Europe.

Jack Harlow continues to dominate the chart with "Lovin On Me," holding the number one position. This achievement underscores Harlow's significant impact on the European music scene and the universal appeal of his sound. The song's success is a testament to its catchy rhythm and Harlow's growing popularity.

Wham!'s "Last Christmas" makes a significant leap to the second spot, demonstrating the timeless appeal of this holiday classic. The song's annual resurgence on the charts during the festive season illustrates its enduring popularity and the joy it brings to listeners across Europe.

Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" occupies the third position, further cementing its status as a perennial holiday favorite. The song's annual return to the charts highlights its enduring popularity and the festive spirit it embodies.



Inigo Quintero's "Si No Estas" climbs to the fourth spot, showcasing the global reach of Latin music. The song's rise in the chart is a reflection of Quintero's growing fanbase and the increasing popularity of Latin genres in the European music market.

"Prada" by Casso, Raye, & D-Block Europe holds the fifth position, reflecting the diverse musical tastes of the European audience. The song's consistent performance on the chart is indicative of the artists' growing popularity and the appeal of their music.

The chart also welcomes other new entries and re-entries of holiday songs, reflecting the onset of the festive season. Notable among these are "Jingle Bell Rock" by Bobby Helms and "Merry Christmas Everyone" by Shakin' Stevens, both re-entering the chart and adding to the holiday cheer.

This latest chart from the Europe Official Top 100 not only highlights the current favorites in the music world but also gives insights into emerging trends and artists who are shaping the future of music in Europe. With a blend of new entries, steady favorites, and seasonal classics, the chart is a vivid snapshot of the European music scene as of December 2, 2023.






