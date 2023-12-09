Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 09/12/2023

'Last Christmas': A Timeless Journey To The Top Of The UK Singles Chart!

Hot Songs Around The World

Calm Down
Rema
967 entries in 23 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
350 entries in 28 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
266 entries in 19 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
418 entries in 27 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1782 entries in 33 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
264 entries in 26 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
210 entries in 15 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
369 entries in 20 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
246 entries in 24 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
191 entries in 16 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
56 entries in 23 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1182 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1031 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
585 entries in 23 charts
'Last Christmas': A Timeless Journey To The Top Of The UK Singles Chart!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The UK Singles Top 40 chart for December 9, 2023, marks the forth time "Last Christmas" has reached UK's No 1, charging ahead with over 53,000 chart units. Compiled by Top40-Charts.com, this chart offers a comprehensive view of the most popular songs in UK.

Today represents a historic achievement for "Last Christmas" as it secures the No. 1 position for the second time within the same calendar year. This accomplishment positions the song as the frontrunner in the race for the UK Christmas No. 1, setting the stage for the highly anticipated competition beginning next week!

Originally released in the festive landscape of 1984, the battle for the coveted Christmas number one spot on the UK Singles Chart was shaping up to be an iconic clash between Wham! and Frankie Goes to Hollywood. Having already secured two number-one singles that year, Wham! aimed to crown their success with a Christmas single. However, their holiday offering, "Last Christmas/Everything She Wants," faced tough competition from the Band Aid single "Do They Know It's Christmas?" Despite Wham!'s festive anthem spending a considerable period at No. 2, its enduring popularity and chart resilience led to a historic moment in 2021, as it finally claimed the number one spot 36 years after its original release. Join us on a journey through the decades as we explore the lasting impact and record-breaking ascent of "Last Christmas" on the UK Singles Chart.

Wham! had already secured two number-one singles on the UK Singles Chart in 1984. The anticipation of a Christmas single from Wham! set the stage for a potential battle for the coveted Christmas number one spot with Frankie Goes to Hollywood, who had recently achieved their third No. 1 with "The Power of Love." However, the Band Aid single "Do They Know It's Christmas?" claimed the top spot, leaving Wham!'s offering, "Last Christmas/Everything She Wants," at No. 2 for a significant period. Wham! donated all royalties from the song to the Ethiopian famine.

Over the years, "Last Christmas" made its way into the UK top 40 on 15 occasions, securing a place in the top 10 six times. Notably, in 1985 and 2017, it matched its previous best chart position of number two before finally reaching the number one spot on January 1, 2021 - 36 years after its original release in 1984. This achievement set a new record for the longest time taken for a single to peak at the top of the UK Singles Chart after its initial release, surpassing the previous record held by Tony Christie's "(Is This The Way To) Amarillo?" in 2005. However, Kate Bush later surpassed this record in June 2022 with "Running Up That Hill," which took 37 years.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0088689 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0042288303375244 secs