Thomas Ades, Cecile McLorin Salvant Win Presto Music Awards

Both albums have been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards: New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Congratulations to Thomas Adès and Cécile McLorin Salvant whose 2023 albums Dante and Mélusine, respectively, received Presto Music Awards in a ceremony in Leamington Spa, England, tonight. Dante was named one of the Albums of the Year in the Classical field, and Mélusine in Jazz."Teeming with a vivid array of colourful textures, Inferno is full of morbid, macabre delights," Presto says of Adès's Dante, performed by the Los Angeles Philharmonic and its Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel. "Dudamel and his orchestra dash off the incredible demands placed upon them with seeming ease and exuberant abandon.""Featuring a tantalising mixture of originals and interpretations with some dating as far back as the twelfth century," Presto says of Salvant's Mélusine, "this record is a sumptuous cultural amalgamation of the stellar vocalist's wide-ranging interests."Both albums have been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards: Dante for Best Orchestral Performance and Best Contemporary Classical Composition, and the album's producer, Dmitriy Lipay, for Producer of the Year, Classical; and Mélusine for Best Jazz Vocal Album and Best Arrangement, Instrumental and Vocals for the album track "Fenestra," arranged by Godwin Louis. Both have been included on Best of the Year lists from various publications, including NPR for the former and Slate, Downbeat, and Jazzwise for the latter.



