In A Spectacular Finale To 2023, NCMG Is Set To Release Three Highly Anticipated Singles, Making A Resounding Mark On The Global Music Scene





Jo Nathan DT, a visionary artist and CEO of NCMG, is gearing up for the release of "Thotty" on 12/29/23. This track not only showcases his lyrical prowess but also introduces a fresh wave of masculine energy to the hip-hop landscape. "Thotty" is poised to become a favorite on playlists and in clubs everywhere.



Im-King Kris unleashes a powerhouse with "Ima Beast Ima Dawg" scheduled for release on 12/29/23. His distinctive style and raw authenticity promise an immersive experience for fans of hip-hop. This track is not just music; it's a statement of prowess.



Adding to the lineup is Restlezz with "Learn The Game," set to drop on 12/22/23. This musical journey transcends boundaries. The release is a testament to Restlezz's ability to navigate the intricate tapestry of the rap genre and demands attention.



In addition to these groundbreaking releases, NCMG has more in store for music enthusiasts. Anni Loc, Feechy, and DSB are gearing up for new music releases, each contributing their unique styles to the evolving soundscape. DSB, in particular, has a collaboration with the legendary Kurupt, creating anticipation among hip-hop enthusiasts.



Furthermore, the dynamic duo of Jo Nathan and King Kris have a collaboration with none other than Rick Ross, promising a track that fuses the best of all worlds - their distinctive styles complemented by Ross's signature presence.



Restlezz, not to be outdone, has a collaboration with Lil Flip, setting the stage for a track that will undoubtedly resonate with fans of the rap genre.



All three artists—Jo Nathan DT, Im-King Kris, and Restlezz—have secured significant corporate sponsorships, the details of which will be revealed in the near future, adding another layer of excitement to their already illustrious careers.



NCMG invites music enthusiasts, industry professionals, and fans alike to join in the celebration of these releases, marking the culmination of a successful year and setting the stage for an even more promising future.



North Coast New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Closing out 2023 with a bang, NCMG is gearing up to drop three eagerly awaited singles, leaving an indelible impact on the global music stage. These upcoming releases are poised to enthrall audiences across the globe, boasting unique sounds and compelling narratives.Jo Nathan DT, a visionary artist and CEO of NCMG, is gearing up for the release of "Thotty" on 12/29/23. This track not only showcases his lyrical prowess but also introduces a fresh wave of masculine energy to the hip-hop landscape. "Thotty" is poised to become a favorite on playlists and in clubs everywhere.Im-King Kris unleashes a powerhouse with "Ima Beast Ima Dawg" scheduled for release on 12/29/23. His distinctive style and raw authenticity promise an immersive experience for fans of hip-hop. This track is not just music; it's a statement of prowess.Adding to the lineup is Restlezz with "Learn The Game," set to drop on 12/22/23. This musical journey transcends boundaries. The release is a testament to Restlezz's ability to navigate the intricate tapestry of the rap genre and demands attention.In addition to these groundbreaking releases, NCMG has more in store for music enthusiasts. Anni Loc, Feechy, and DSB are gearing up for new music releases, each contributing their unique styles to the evolving soundscape. DSB, in particular, has a collaboration with the legendary Kurupt, creating anticipation among hip-hop enthusiasts.Furthermore, the dynamic duo of Jo Nathan and King Kris have a collaboration with none other than Rick Ross, promising a track that fuses the best of all worlds - their distinctive styles complemented by Ross's signature presence.Restlezz, not to be outdone, has a collaboration with Lil Flip, setting the stage for a track that will undoubtedly resonate with fans of the rap genre.All three artists—Jo Nathan DT, Im-King Kris, and Restlezz—have secured significant corporate sponsorships, the details of which will be revealed in the near future, adding another layer of excitement to their already illustrious careers.NCMG invites music enthusiasts, industry professionals, and fans alike to join in the celebration of these releases, marking the culmination of a successful year and setting the stage for an even more promising future.North Coast Music Group: NCMG is a Toledo, Ohio based music powerhouse, fostering a diverse array of artists and talents from all over the world. Committed to pushing the boundaries of musical expression, NCMG continues to make a lasting impact on the global music landscape.



