Doja Cat Announces European Leg Of 'The Scarlet Tour'

GRAMMY award-winning global superstar Doja Cat
announces that she will bring "The Scarlet Tour" to Europe
in summer 2024, notably marking her first European Headline Arena
tour.
The 8-date tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on 11th June in Glasgow at the OVO Hydro, continuing through the UK, including a night at London's The O2, before heading to the mainland for a show in Amsterdam, and finally wrapping in Paris on 21 June.
The announcement follows 2023's must-see tour of the year, which saw 24 show-stopping performances in front of over 300,000 fans across North America. Doja Cat
is thrilled to bring her incredible live show to her fans across Europe. Tickets for The Scarlet Tour go on sale starting Thursday, 14th December at 12pm local time at dojacat.com.
The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. For more information, visit vip nation.eu.
TOUR DATES:
Tuesday, 11 June 2024 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
Wednesday, 12 June 2024 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena
Friday, 14 June 2024 - London, UK - The O2
Saturday, 15 June 2024 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena
Wednesday, 19 June 2024 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
Friday, 21 June 2024 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
Sunday, 23 June 2024 - Lisbon, Portugal - Rock In Rio*
Friday, 5 July 2024 - Gdynia, Poland - Open'er Festival*
*Festival appearance
GRAMMY award-winning global superstar Doja Cat
made her first upload to Soundcloud in 2013 at just 16 years old. Having grown up in and around the LA area, she developed a knack for music by studying piano and dance as a kid and listening to the likes of Busta Rhymes, Erykah Badu, Nicki Minaj, Drake, and more.
Signed to Kemosabe/RCA Records in 2014, she released her Purrr! EP and followed that with her debut album Amala in spring 2018, but it was her August 2018 release of "MOOO!" which catapulted her into the mainstream and was met with critical acclaim.
Doja Cat
released her sophomore GRAMMY-nominated platinum album Hot Pink in November 2019 to mass critical acclaim; the album has garnered over 6 billion streams worldwide. It features "Streets
", the viral sensation that soundtracked the 'Silhouette Challenge,' one of the biggest TikTok trends to date and her GRAMMY-nominated #1 smash record "Say So
" which has been RIAA certified 6x platinum and catapulted Doja Cat
into global superstardom.
With over 20 billion worldwide streams to date, Doja Cat's creativity and showmanship as a performer have been praised time and time again, she has delivered unique and show-stopping performances on nearly all the major Award Show stages and music festivals throughout the world.
Doja Cat's GRAMMY award-winning album Planet Her came out in June 2021 and dominated the charts, debuting at #1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart and #2 on the Billboard Top 200 and Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and generated the highest first day Spotify streams for an album by a female rapper.
GRAMMY award-winning "Kiss Me More
" ft. SZA, the lead single off Planet Her is certified 5x platinum by the RIAA and hit #1 at Top 40 and Rhythm radio with over 2.2 billion streams worldwide. That fall, Doja Cat
became the first rapper to have 3 songs in the Top 10 at Top 40 radio. Last year, "Woman
" went to the top of the Billboard Rhythmic Airplay charts which ascended her to become the first women to have four #1 hits from one album, other hits including "You Right
" with The Weeknd
and "Need to Know."
She went on to land at #1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart for the first time. Amongst others, Doja Cat
has won 5 AMAs, 5 Billboard Music
Award, 5 MTV VMAs, 3 BMI Awards, 2 MTV EMAs, 1 GRAMMY Award and 1 NAACP Image Award along with garnering a total of 16 GRAMMY Award nominations.
Additionally, Doja Cat
has been nominated for 20 Billboard Music
Awards, 17 MTV VMAs, 9 AMAs, 9 BET Awards, 8 MTV EMAs, 5 BMI Awards and dozens more. Doja Cat
was named one of TIME100's Most Influential People of 2023 where she was featured on the April 2023 cover issue and performed at the TIME100 Gala in New York City. Most recently, Doja Cat
performed at the 2023 MTV Video Music
Awards and won a VMA Award for Art Direction for her track, "Attention."
This year, Doja Cat
released her critically acclaimed fourth studio album, Scarlet. The album features Doja Cat's smash single "Paint The Town Red
", which hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart - and was the first rap song of the year to reach the #1 spot.
Additionally, "Paint The Town Red
" remained #1 on the Billboard Global Chart for four consecutive weeks. The hit song also made history by reaching No. 1 on Spotify's Top 50 - USA chart; this is the first time in Spotify history that a rap song from a solo female artist has earned the top spot on the charts. "Paint The Town Red
" also hit No. 1 on Spotify's Daily Top Songs Global Chart. Doja Cat
is currently on her first-ever headline sold-out tour, "The Scarlet Tour".