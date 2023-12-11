Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 11/12/2023

Nicki Minaj Plans To Include Additional Tracks On 'Pink Friday 2,' With Featured Appearances From Keyshia Cole And Monica
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nicki Minaj will be adding new songs to her latest album, "Pink Friday 2," starting this week.
"This week, #GagCity welcomes a new edition every day beginning Monday or Tuesday. Every day until Friday, you'll get an add'l song that completes my fave body of work to date. 4 more songs," Minaj tweeted hours after her album dropped.

Minaj confirmed that one of the songs will include a special collaboration.
"Two of the names on a very important song rhyme with Schmechia Schmole & Schmonica," she continued, signaling to Keyshia Cole and Monica.

"Pink Friday 2" is a followup to her 2010 debut album, "Pink Friday," and features J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Tate Kobang, Drake, Lourdiz, Lil Uzi Vert, Skillibeng, Skeng, Future, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard.

The album also features samples from Billie Eilish's "When the Party's Over," Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," Blondie's "Heart of Glass," and more.
The "Super Freaky Girl" performer also recently shared the cities that she will be visiting on her upcoming tour in support of her new album, "Pink Friday 2." Exact dates and venues are unknown but fans can currently register for pre-sale for the 2024 tour dates.






